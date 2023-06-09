Streaming News: ‘Afterparty’ Season 2 Trailer, ‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’ Premiere Date, Hulu Orders ‘Vanderpump Villa’

Apple TV’s hit murder-mystery comedy “The Afterparty” dropped its Season 2 trailer this week. The series is set to return to the streamer on July 12 and stars Tiffany Haddish as the sassy detective set to solve a second bizarre murder. This time around, the bridegroom is killed — and every guest is suspect, with their own Rashomon story to tell. Sam Richardson and Zoë Chao return from the first season, joined by John Cho, Paul Walter Hauser, Ken Jeong, Anna Konkle, Poppy Liu, Elizabeth Perkins, Jack Whitehall, Zach Woods, and Vivian Wu.

The long-awaited series “Star Wars: Ahsoka” will finally arrive on Disney+ on August 23. Rosario Dawson stars in the title role as former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano, an important presence in the “Star Wars” animated universe who first appeared in live-action in “The Mandalorian.” In her own series, the Empire has fallen, and Ahsoka must investigate threats to the vulnerable galaxy. Not only will the series welcome back Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker — the now-deceased Darth Vader — as Ahsoka’s former Jedi master, but it also introduces a number of iconic characters in live-action for the first time, including Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridge, and Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn.

It was announced this week that Hulu has ordered the new 10-episode reality series “Vanderpump Villa.” Though a debut date has yet to be announced, the show will center on the staff at Lisa Vanderpump’s luxury French villa and their wealthy guests. She and her husband, Ken Todd, also own four luxury restaurants in the U.S. Vanderpump is the executive producer and star of “Vanderpump Rules” on Bravo, “Overserved” on E!, “Vanderpump Dogs” on Peacock, and “Pooch Perfect” on ABC.

Emmy winner Julianne Hough and stage and screen star Skylar Astin will host “The Tony Awards: Act One,” a live pre-show on Pluto TV at 6:30-8 p.m. ET on June 11. Initially, the pre-show was anticipated to play host to a number of award presentations, but plans for “Act One” have been kept under wraps due to the WGA Writer’s Strike. Tune in to see what the pair of Broadway alums have in store. Following the show on Pluto, the Tonys — Broadway’s highest honor — will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+. Oscar winner and Tony nominee Ariana DeBose returns for her second consecutive year as host.

The Season 6 trailer of “Dragons: The Nine Realms” was released this week. The Peacock animated series returns for new adventures on June 15 as the riders grow suspicious of Sledkin and have a run-in with Buzzsaw, which alters the power dynamics and challenge all of dragon-kind.

Prime Video announced this week that it will develop a new documentary that chronicles NASCAR’s special “Garage 56” entry at the 100th anniversary of The 24 Hours of Le Mans, one of the world’s most challenging endurance races. “Garage 56” will track efforts by Jim France, the current CEO of Nascar and son of Nascar founder Bill France Sr., to showcase a next-generation race car and what it’s like on the day of the big race.

Hulu has ordered “Secret Chef,” a food show in which 10 contestants — from professionals to home cooks — are isolated in an underground kitchen, where they work alone. There are no judges; instead, they will judge each other — never knowing who prepared the dish they review. This unique taste test begins on June 29.

“Loudmouth,” a documentary on the controversial civil-rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton, premieres on Showtime on June 16. It chronicles his fight for racial justice through a personal portrait of the longtime activist who began his work for social change in 1980s Brooklyn.