Streaming News: ‘And Just Like That’ Season 2 Details, ‘Black Mirror’ Returns, ‘Run the World’ Trailer

Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte will be back for Season 2 of “And Just Like That” this June. Earlier this week, HBO Max — soon to be transitioned into Max — released its new trailer that showed Carrie is having sex again, Charlotte’s daughter wants to start, and a blast from the past appears. The upcoming season of the “Sex and the City” sequel is set to debut in June, though no official date has been announced.

Check out the trailer for the new season of “And Just Like That”:

7-Day Free Trial $9.99+ / month hbomax.com Get 20% OFF Your Next Year of HBO Max When Pre-Paid Annually

The highly anticipated sixth season of Netflix’s anthology series ‘Black Mirror’ is coming in June, but like “And Just Like That,” no premiere date has been confirmed. This season’s cast taking a dark look at technology will include Aaron Paul, Annie Murphy, Danny Ramirez, Himesh Patel, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Michael Cera, Rob Delaney, Rory Culkin, Salma Hayek Pinault and Zazie Beetz. Creator Charlie Brooker promises: “The stories are all still tonally ‘Black Mirror’ through-and-through — but with some crazy swings and more variety than ever before.”

Dive into the Season 6 trailer of “Black Mirror”:

The creators of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, are developing a two-season, 16-episode show for [Prime Video.] Two cast members from “Mrs. Maisel” — Luke Kirby, who played Lenny Bruce, and Gideon Glick, who played a magician — will lead “Étoile” — a show about the staff and dancers of two renowned ballet companies. The cast also includes Camille Cottin from “Call My Agent.” The Sherman-Palladinos previously created the ballet-based teen series “Bunheads.”

This week, Starz released the trailer for Season 2 of the series “Run the World.” In the show, three women in Harlem cope with love, career, and success. Whitney (Amber Stevens West), Renee (Bresha Webb), and Sondi (Corbin Reid) face highs and lows together — as they navigate their future. The series returns on May 26.

Watch the Season 2 trailer for “Run the World”:

In “Mulligan,” a new satiric animated comedy from Netflix, most of Earth has been destroyed by aliens. The survivors have to rebuild what’s left of the United States, but can they? The Robert Carlock-Sam Means comedy premieres on the streamer on May 12. Tina Fey and Dana Carvey are part of the voice cast.

Get a sneak peek at “Mulligan”:

It was announced this week that stage and screen star Taye Diggs will headline BET+’s true-crime series “Love & Murder: Atlanta Playboy” later this year. Based on Ron Stodghill’s book “Redbone: Money, Malice and Murder in Atlanta,” the show profiles a successful businessman and womanizer who was found murdered in his home.

Prime Video has announced three new titles from the DC Comics canon. All three animated projects will take different looks at the “Batman” saga with two series and a new film. The movie “Merry Little Batman” and the series series “Bat-Family” and “Batman: Caped Crusader” come from executive producers J.J. Abrams, Bruce Timm, and Matt Reeves.

[Apple TV Plus] wants to extend its children’s programming with “BE@RBRICK,” a new animated series based on the collectible bear-shaped toys. The musical comedy centers on a young singer-songwriter Jasmine and her band as they pursue their dreams. But it won’t be easy to do in a world where everyone’s role is chosen for them and the painted-on look you receive when you graduate from high school determines your destiny. Jasmine realizes that for her world to change, she and her friends may have to make it happen themselves.