Streaming News: Arnold is Back with ‘FUBAR,’ ‘Geography of Bliss’ Releases Trailer, McGregor To Star in ‘Lodi’

A father and daughter learn they are both CIA operatives — and are forced to team up as partners. Arnold Arnold Schwarzenegger stars in his first series — “FUBAR” — on Netflix. Spies, action, and cheeky humor accompany the family drama. All eight episodes of the first season will be available to stream on the world’s largest streaming service beginning on May 25. Monica Barbaro co-stars as Arnold’s daughter, while Fortune Feimster, Gabriel Luna, Milan Carter, Jay Baruchel, and more round out the cast.

Check out the trailer for “FUBAR”:

Rainn Wilson of “The Office” fame travels the globe in search of the happiest places on Earth in the upcoming Peacock series “Geography of Bliss.” Inspired by Eric Weiner’s book, Wilson explores both the happiest and least happy places on the planet — from Iceland to Qatar — searching for satisfaction. The series and all of Wilson’s adventures kick off on May 18.

Watch “The Geography of Bliss” trailer:

Ewan McGregor will star in “Lodi,” a series in the works at Prime Video. It is based on an Alta article about a man who infiltrated the Mafia in 1977. When organized crime offered to buy his Cadillac dealership, he became embroiled in the inner workings of a crime family. Production is scheduled to begin after McGregor finishes filming the Paramount+ series adaptation of Amor Towles’ novel “A Gentleman in Moscow.”

August Wilson’s acclaimed play “The Piano Lesson” is slated to become a feature film on Netflix. Set in Pittsburgh in 1936, the play discusses the tensions between a family’s past and present. Samuel Jackson, John David Washington, Ray Fisher, and Michael Potts, who all starred in the 2022 Broadway revival of the play will reprise their roles. They will be joined by Danielle Deadwyler and Corey Hawkins. “The Piano Lesson” is part of Wilson’s 10-play “Pittsburgh Cycle,” which includes “Fences” and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” both of which have been adapted to the screen by producer Denzel Washington. The Oscar winner returns to produce “The Piano Lesson” as well. His son John David will star in the film and his other son Malcolm Washington will co-write the screenplay and will direct.

This week, Paramount+ announced that it will begin production on the new film “Little Wing” this month. Inspired by a New Yorker article about a 13-year-old girl who gets involved in pigeon racing, the movie will star Brian Cox, Kelly Reilly, Brooklynn Prince, and Che Tafari. Upset by her parents’ divorce, Kaitlyn (played by Prince) first plans to steal a valuable bird, but instead is drawn to the sport.

“The Horror of Dolores Roach,” based on the hit podcast, streams all eight episodes on Prime Video beginning on July 7. Based originally on the one-person play “Empanada Loco,” in the series, Dolores (played by Justina Machado) is released after a 16-year prison sentence and returns to NYC’s Washington Heights. But when her new livelihood as a masseuse is threatened, Dolores fights back, and the results are shocking. Inspired by the centuries-old story of Sweeney Todd, the series will give viewers a new taste of horror.

This week, Peacock ordered “Love Island Games,” a spinoff of the popular reality dating franchise “Love Island,” set to launch in the fall. Favorite Islanders from the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia get a second shot at love. Both teams and couples will compete as they face dating, eliminations, reuniting, and new arrivals.

The streamer FilmRise and Venture 10 Studio Group have partnered with Mars Wrigley — known for its candy brands — to produce “Follow Me,” an eight-episode new reality competition series. The new show illustrates what it takes to become famous on social media. Eight contestants, including a model, personal trainer, gamer, and dancer compete to win $50,000. Contestants will have access to top influencers — including Charlotte McKinney, Alan Bersten, Courtney Revolution, Emily Mei, and Taya Miller — in order to help them hone their craft.

Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”) will bring her musical talents to Apple TV for a holiday special, “Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas,” accompanied by various guests and a big band. The show will be recorded live in front of an audience at the London Coliseum. Though no streaming date has been announced, it is safe to assume it will premiere this holiday season.