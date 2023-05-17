Streaming News: ‘Based on a True Story’ Drops Trailer, ‘Bear’ Announces Season 2 Date, ‘McGregor Forever’ Series Debuts

True crime is everywhere these days, from documentaries to TV to podcasts. Starting June 8, it gets a new comedic twist, thanks to Peacock. Kaley Cuoco, Chris Messina, and Tom Bateman star in the eight-episode dark comedy series “Based on A True Story.” A realtor, former tennis star, and plumber capitalize on America’s obsession with true crime. This week, the NBCUniversal streamer released a trailer for the series. It’s not every couple who views murder as a means to save their marriage.

Watch the “Based on a True Story” trailer:

The critically adored series “The Bear” is returning to Hulu for a second season on June 22. The surprise hit features Carmy, a harried chef (Jeremy Allen White) running his family’s sandwich shop. The season ended with him finding money hidden by his late brother. The staff decides to reinvent the humble neighborhood eatery into a new-and-improved, fine dining establishment. In addition to White, the cast features Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Liza Colón-Zayas, Abby Elliott, Oliver Platt, and more. Bob Odenkirk will also have a guest appearance in the new season.

Check out the trailer for Season 2 of “The Bear”:

Mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor is the subject of a new documentary on Netflix called “McGregor Forever.” The docuseries premieres on May 17 and dives into the life of the superstar fighter as he prepares for one of the most important battles of his career. The series examines how McGregor gained acclaim and how the controversial Irishman (known as “Notorious”) became one of the faces of the UFC.

Get a sneak peek at “McGregor Forever”:

The Season 2 trailer for “Swagger” was just released by Apple TV+. Inspired by NBA superstar Kevin Durant’s life, the eight-episode series returns on June 23 and explores the world of youth basketball, as well as the players, families, and coaches who navigate a world of both opportunity and corruption.

Get a first look at “Swagger”:

Sequels to two Emmy-winning series — “Nurse Jackie” and “Weeds” — are expected at Showtime in 2024. The original leads, Edie Falco and Mary-Louise Parker, are attached to star and executive produce. Falco played a pill-popping ER nurse in “Nurse Jackie,” while Parker played a widow who sold marijuana to support her family in “Weeds.” These sequels follow the strategy that Paramount Global has set for the premium cable channel and its streaming service to expand established brands such as “Billions” and “Dexter.”

Paramount+ released the trailer for Season 2 of “Joe Pickett.” The drama series, returning June 4, concerns a Wyoming game warden (Michael Dorman) who finds a murdered hunter in the mountains. But solving the case means facing danger and his own tormented past.

Watch the trailer for Season 2 of “Joe Pickett”:

Pluto TV will celebrate the 30th anniversary of “Cheers” on May 20. The free streamer will air a final season marathon of the show, which originally starred Ted Danson and Shelley Long, on the network’s Sitcom Legends channel. It begins at 10 a.m. ET with the first episode of Season 11, and continues showing all remaining episodes in order.

The Roku Channel will debut a new series, “Team Rubicon,” based on the veteran-led organization that serves global communities before, during, and after disasters and crises. Kevin O’Connor of “This Old House” hosts the new series kicking off on May 25. The 13-episode series will follow the relief organization’s Greyshirts as they help to restore disaster zones.

Check out the “Team Rubicon” trailer:

Emmy winner Sarah Silverman returns to HBO Max for “Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love,” debuting on May 27. Filmed at The Wilbur Theater in Boston, Silverman takes no prisoners. The comedian just finished production on “Maestro,” slated for Netflix.