Streaming News: ‘Boston Strangler’ Coming to Hulu, ‘Outer Banks’ Renewed for Season 4, Marlon Wayans Comedy Special

This week, Hulu announced it would release a new film chronicling one of the most notorious true crime cases in American history. “Boston Strangler” streams on March 17 and follows brave reporter Loretta McLaughlin (played by Keira Knightley) as she becomes the first journalist to realize the Boston Strangler murders were being done by a single serial killer. The movie chronicles McLaughlin and her colleague Jean Cole’s (Carrie Coon) valiant efforts to be taken seriously in a sexist newsroom before more women die.

Watch the “Boston Strangler” trailer:

Ahead of its Season 3 launch on Feb. 23, Netflix announced it has already renewed “Outer Banks” for a fourth season. The new season will continue the treasure hunt as the working-class Pogues continue to experience oceanside adventures in the Outer Banks of North Carolina. The news was announced at Poguelandia, the immersive fan event re-creating the Pogues’ island paradise. The show co-stars Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Carlacia Grant, Rudy Pankow, Austin North, and Drew Starkey.

Stand-up comedy lovers can pencil March 2 into their calendars as “Marlon Wayans: God Loves Me” arrives on HBO Max. Wayans offers an hour-long performance, filmed live at the Center Stage Theater in Atlanta. Aside from impressions and riffs, he also addresses the slap Will Smith gave Chris Rock on Oscar night.

Disney+ announced this week that “Chang Can Dunk” will stream on March 10. Writer-director Jingyi Shao makes his feature film debut in the coming-of-age sports comedy. Chang — a 16-year-old, Asian American high-school student in the marching band — bets the school’s basketball star that he can dunk by homecoming. The movie stars Bloom Li, Dexter Darden, Ben Wang, and Zoe Renee.

Get a first look at “Chang Can Dunk”:

Later this year, Apple TV+ will debut the documentary series “Boom! Boom! The World vs. Boris Becker.” Directed by Alex Gibney, it charts the German tennis star’s rise from 17 — when he became the youngest men’s singles champion in Wimbledon history in 1985 — to his controversial off-court scandals. So intense was his fall that Becker spent eight months in a U.K. prison for fraud.

This week, Prime Video released the trailer for “Perfect Addiction.” MMA trainer Sienna Lane (Kiana Madeira) catches her boyfriend Jax (Matthew Noszka) cheating — and to get back at him, she trains a new fighter to beat him in the ring. But can they really stay away from each other?

Check out the trailer for “Perfect Addiction”:

Bare Knuckle Boxing Championship (BKFC) announced its live events will be included in the FITE subscription. The first event to stream, “BKFC 36 New Orleans” is on Feb. 24. Alan Belcher challenges Arnold Adams for the BKFC World Heavyweight Championship.