Streaming News: ‘Bridgerton’ Prequel Teaser, ‘Queens Court’ Announces Premiere, STARZ to Reboot ‘Spartacus’

The six-episode “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” will begin streaming on Netflix on May 4. The “Bridgerton” prequel centers on Queen Charlotte’s rise to power and explores how the young royal’s marriage to King George created a societal shift that set the stage for future Bridgerton characters. The series, which released a trailer this week, is created and executive produced by Shonda Rhimes.

This week, Peacock announced a new celebrity dating show “Queens Court.” In the 10-episode series, Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete will guide stars Tamar Braxton, Evelyn Lozada, and Nivea through the ups and downs of dating 21 prospective suitors who aren’t intimidated by strong, successful women. The show will debut on the streamer on March 16, and Peacock released a trailer this week, as well.

Starz is developing a new installment in its line of “Spartacus” series. Set after the defeat of Spartacus, the new series will expose the treachery and deceit brewing in Rome. “Spartacus: Blood and Sand” debuted on the premium cable channel in 2010 and was followed by a prequel in 2011 titled “Spartacus: Gods of the Arena.” Next, Starz released two additional series “Spartacus: Vengeance” in 2012 and “Spartacus: War of the Damned” in 2013. The network said some stars from the original runs of the show will return, but did not specify which ones, or when the series will hit the airwaves.

“American Born Chinese,” based on the graphic novel by Gene Luen-Yang, is coming to Disney+ this spring. The streamer released a trailer for the highly anticipated project this week that includes previously announced guest stars Oscar-nominees Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu, and Ke Huy Quan from “Everything Everywhere All At Once.” When teenager Jin Wang meets a new foreign student, worlds collide — and Jin is thrown into a battle with Chinese mythological gods.

Prime Video will debut “Reggie,” a new doc on the career and legacy of Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson, on March 24. It is a firsthand account of five-time World Series Champion New York Yankee and his career on — and off — the field.

In addition, the streamer will develop the “Butterfly” series starring Daniel Dae Kim. The thriller, in Korean and English, is about a U.S. operative in South Korea pursued by a young agent assigned to kill him. Kim will also act as executive producer.

“The Night Agent” debuts on the Amazon platform on March 23. The thriller centers on an FBI agent who works in a basement and is in charge of a phone — that never rings. Once it does, he’s dropped into a dangerous conspiracy that leads all the way back to the President. Shawn Ryan stars in the series based on Matthew Quirk’s novel.

TV host-journalist Elizabeth Chambers has inked a deal with ID to explore traumatic relationships. The project will investigate secrets, generational trauma, and deep-rooted psychological issues. The soon-to-be-named ID series, streaming on discovery+ hopes to empower victims by controlling their own stories.