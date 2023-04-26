Streaming News: Britton, Plemons, More Join ‘Zero Day,’ ‘The Other Two’ Trailer, Union to Lead ‘Pretty Little Wife’

Netflix is calling on some big names to join Robert De Niro in the new political thriller “Zero Day.” The world’s largest streamer recently announced that Lizzy Caplan, Jesse Plemons, Joan Allen, and Connie Britton will join the six-episode limited series, set to begin production soon. De Niro stars as an ex-president pulled from retirement to head a task force investigating a global cyberattack. Caplan plays his daughter, a Congresswoman separating herself from her father’s political legacy. Plemons plays the president’s former body man, while Allen plays the former first lady and Britton plays the president’s former Chief of Staff.

It’s not easy being the siblings of a famous brother or children of a powerful talk-show host mother. That’s demonstrated on multiple levels in HBO Max comedy “The Other Two,” set to premiere its third season on May 4. This week, the streamer released a trailer for the season, which sees Brooke (played by Heléne Yorke) and Cary (Drew Tarver) still coping with being the forgotten family members, even as they tackle new opportunities in the entertainment world. The 10-episode season also features Molly Shannon as their mother, Case Walker as their more successful younger brother, Ken Marino, Josh Segarra, Wanda Sykes, and Brandon Scott Jones.

Watch the “The Other Two” Season 3 trailer:

It was announced this week that Gabrielle Union will star in a new series at Prime Video. The streamer is developing a drama based on the Darby Kane novel “Pretty Little Wife.” The thriller stars Union as a wife suspected of killing her husband, but there is much more going on than it first appears. Union will also serve as the show’s executive producer.

Netflix has ordered an eighth and final season of “Big Mouth.” The animated comedy will return for its final hurrah in 2024. The show is about two friends, their raging hormone monsters, and how they cope with adolescence. The voice cast includes John Mulaney, Maya Rudolph, Jason Mantzoukas, Jordan Peele, Fred Armisen, and Jenny Slate. In addition, the “Big Mouth” spinoff “Human Resources” ends with its upcoming second season, appearing in the coming months.

“World’s Best,” Disney+’s all-new hip-hop musical comedy adventure, will stream on June 23. A 12-year-old math whiz Prem Patel (played by Manny Magnus), discovers his recently deceased father was a famous rapper and decides to pursue a rap career for himself. Thomas Kail, who directed “Hamilton” on Broadway, directs the show.

Apple TV+ announced this week that it has renewed “The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy” for a second season. In the travel series, the “Schitt’s Creek” Emmy winner confronts his travel fears by heading to some of Europe’s most beautiful destinations. In Season 2, Levy will continue to uncover hidden local gems and singular hotels.

Comedian Deon Cole will star in the dark comedy series “Average Joe” on BET+. The 10-episode series, set in The Hill district of Pittsburgh, premieres on June 26. Cole plays plumber Joe Washington whose recently deceased father lived a secret life and stole millions of dollars from very dangerous people. They mistakenly think Joe has the money — which triggers a bloody confrontation that will change his life forever.

Pluto TV is premiering the documentary “WOW! The History of Women’s Wrestling” on its Fight Channel today. The doc explores the extraordinary story behind the evolution of women’s wrestling, from inception until now.