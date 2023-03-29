Streaming News: Chastain’s ‘Savant’ Finds Streamer, ‘Walking Dead: Dead City’ Premiere Date, ‘Kardashians’ Trailer

This week it was announced that Oscar winner Jessica Chastain (“Eyes of Tammy Faye”) will headline an upcoming limited series at Apple TV+. Details of the story are being closely guarded, other than that it will be called “The Savant” and is based on a Cosmopolitan article. While the official announcement didn’t confirm it, the series is likely based on Andrea Stanley’s 2019 article “Is It Possible to Stop a Mass Shooting Before It Happens?” Stanley — who is a consultant on the show — detailed the work of a woman known as “The Savant” who investigates violent men in hopes of preventing major attacks and mass shootings from occurring. No timetable has been announced for the series.

Whether “The Walking Dead: Dead City” is actually the first spinoff of “The Walking Dead” — as AMC insists it is — is up for debate. Nonetheless, the new show is set to premiere on June 18 on the network and its streaming arm AMC+. “Dead City” follows Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) in post-apocalyptic Manhattan, which is filled with endless dangers. Also announced this week, the eighth and final season of the original “The Walking Dead” series will premiere on May 14.

Check out “The Walking Dead” final season trailer:

This week we learned the third season of “The Kardashians” is set to premiere on May 25 on Hulu. Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie return to reveal all their personal and professional angst. As the newly released trailer indicates, the new season will contain even more drama than before.

Watch the trailer for Season 3 of “The Kardashians”:

The 30-year friendship between Tully (Kathleen Heigl) and Kate (Sarah Chalke) wraps up when Netflix’s “Firefly Lane” airs its finale on April 27. The series chronicles an intense decades-long relationship between two girls who meet as kids, revealing their joys and sorrows. Season 2, Part 1 saw the end of their friendship, but will they reconcile before the series conclusion? The new teaser gives some hints.

Get a sneak peek of the “Firefly Lane” ending:

Tina Fey’s “Mean Girls” is slated for a new movie version, this time Paramount+. Fey is currently at work adapting her Broadway musical adaptation of her 2004 teen comedy. The comedy was an adaptation (or at least inspired by) Rosalind Wiseman’s book “Queen Bees and Wannabes.” The film is already filming, and it was recently announced that Jon Hamm has joined the cast as Coach Carr, joining the previously announced Angourie Rice, Auli’i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey, Reneé Rapp, Busy Phillips, and more. Fey and Tim Meadows will reprise their roles from the original film.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1 Month of Paramount+ With Code: ADVANCE

The second season of HBO Max’s docuseries “100 Foot Wave” begins April 16. The series about world-class surfers returns to Nazaré, Portugal, as well as Hawaii and California. It showcases the surfers and the stress, drive, and challenges they face, often facing danger to experience the thrill of life-defining swells.

7-Day Free Trial $9.99+ / month hbomax.com Get 20% OFF Your Next Year of HBO Max When Pre-Paid Annually

“Dalgliesh,” P.D. James’ Scotland Yard detective, returns to Acorn TV on April 24. The six-episode second season is based on three of the bestselling author’s murder mysteries. Bernie Carvel (“The Crown”) plays the poet-police investigator whose quiet, introspective manner is key to solving cases.