Streaming News: ‘Drag Me To Dinner’ Drops Trailer, ‘Jack Ryan’ Final Season Premiere Date, ‘Minx’ Sets Season 2

New reality show “Drag Me To Dinner” will make its debut on Hulu on May 31. In each episode, two teams of drag queens will compete to see who can throw the most fabulous dinner party. The champion will be crowned by judges Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka, drag superstar Bianca Del Rio, and Haneefah Wood. Harris and husband Burtka — who is an actor and cookbook author — serve as executive producers. Actor, comedian, and drag king Murray Hill will host the series.

Watch the “Drag Me To Dinner” trailer:

The final season of “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” will premiere on Prime Video on July 14. The popular spy series stars John Krasinski who has graduated from spy to deputy director of the CIA. The fourth season will see Clancy’s iconic character cope with drug cartels, terrorist organizations, a series of suspicious black ops, and a domestic conspiracy. The six-episode season is set to debut just six months after the conclusion of the explosive third installment. Wendell Pierce, Michael Kelly, Betty Gabriel, and Abbie Cornish co-star.

The second season of “Minx” will premiere on Starz on July 21. Having been canceled by HBO Max in January, Season 2 of the show — which was nearly complete at the time it was cut — found a new home on the premium cable channel and streaming service. Set in Los Angeles in the 1970s, the series is about a young feminist (Ophelia Lovibond) who teams with a low-rent publisher (Jake Johnson) to produce the first erotic magazine for women. In the upcoming season, they cope with unexpected success and temptation.

“Painkiller,” a new six-episode Netflix series, explores the opioid crisis in the United States, as well as its victims and perpetrators. The show, coming Aug. 10, illustrates how lives have been ruined by OxyContin and the lack of accountability within the health and regulatory system. The series is based on Barry Meier’s book “Pain Killer” and The New Yorker article “The Family That Built the Empire of Pain” by Patrick Radden Keefe. Uzo Aduba, Matthew Broderick, Taylor Kitsch, Dina Shihabi, and West Duchovny star.

The seven-episode “I’m a Virgo,” debuts on Prime Video on June 23. Jharrel Jerome stars as a 13-foot-tall man from Oakland, California. Growing up away from others, with only comic books and TV shows for solace, he escapes his home to experience all the wonder and strangeness of the real world.

Get a first look at “I’m a Virgo”:

Mattel Television-Nelvana’s new animated series “Barney’s World,” a relaunch of the “Barney” franchise, will appear on Cartoonito on Cartoon Network and HBO Max, rebranded as Max, in 2024. The new show updates the beloved children’s characters with music-filled stories that focus on love, community, and personal encouragement.