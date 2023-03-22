Streaming News: ‘Flamin’ Hot’ Gets Historic Release, ‘Ed Sheeran’ Doc Coming in May, ‘Good Burger’ Sequel in the Works

In an unprecedented move, Disney announced this week that the new film “Flamin’ Hot” would eventually stream on both Hulu and Disney+. Following its premiere at the South by Southwest festival this week, Eva Longoria’s directorial debut about the disputed real-life story surrounding the beloved spicy Cheetos snack will stream on June 9. This will be the first film to receive an initial release on both of Disney’s streaming services.

Check out the teaser for “Flamin’ Hot”:

The four-part docuseries “Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All” takes a close look at a music superstar – and how his hits were created. The all new doc will premiere on May 3 on Disney+. Sheeran’s story is noteworthy: A small British boy with a stutter utilized the internet to achieve fame. The series also addresses his hardships during a challenging period in his life, while highlighting his chart-topping music.

Check out the trailer for “Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All”:

Nearly 30 years after the characters were created on Nickelodeon’s “All That,” Keenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell will reunite for a sequel to the beloved 1997 film “Good Burger.” The new project, which will begin production in May, will stream exclusively on Paramount+ later this year. In the film, Thompson’s Dexter is down on his luck, unable to make it as an inventor. Fortunately, Ed (Mitchell) welcomes his old buddy back to Good Burger. With a new crew working at the fast-food joint, Dex devises a plan to get back on his feet, but puts the fate of Good Burger at risk once again.

It was announced this week that Tony and Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne will star in and executive produce Peacock’s “The Day of the Jackal.” The series will revamp the original 1973 film, based on the Frederick Forsyth novel in which Redmayne will play an assassin — known only as the Jackal — who is hired by a resistance group to kill French president Charles de Gaulle. The series will begin production later this year.

“Abominable and the Invisible City” is set to return for a second season on March 29 on Peacock. The just-released trailer shows Everest, Yi, Jim, and Pin embarking on new adventures, meeting magical creatures, and sharing everything with their beloved Yeti.

Get a peek at the new season of “Abominable and the Invisible City”:

Prime Video’s Emmy-winning series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” will return for its fifth and final season, beginning on April 14. The series stars Rachel Brosnahan as a nice Jewish housewife with a wicked sense of humor. In the new season, she is on the verge of success as a comedian, but will she finally achieve her dreams? The show released a trailer for its upcoming season this week.

Watch the “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” trailer:

Showtime streams the second part of season three of “Couples Therapy” on April 28. Psychoanalyst Dr. Orna Guralnik guides couples through real-life therapy sessions, with nine new episodes featuring four new couples. The issues: ex-Mormons wrestle with betrayal, while a young Palestinian woman tries to adjust to her partner’s demand for polyamory. In another instance, a husband’s sexual frustrations kicks off his wife’s insecurities.

Take a look at the “Couples Therapy” trailer:

“My Little Pony: Tell Your Tale,” launches on Netflix on March 27. The 2D animated series has Earth ponies, unicorns, and pegasi live and work together. The voice cast includes Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Jenna Warren, JJ Gerber, Ana Sani, and AJ Bridel.