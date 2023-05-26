Streaming News: ‘I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson,’ ‘Strange New Worlds’ Release Trailers, Tina Turner Doc

This week, Netflix released a trailer for Season 3 of “I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson.” All six episodes of the comedy series will stream on May 30. This season’s guest stars will include Jason Schwartzman, Tim Meadows, Fred Armisen, Sam Richardson, Will Forte, Patti Harrison, and more. The often awkward and uncomfortable sketch comedy show has proven popular, and Robinson won an Emmy in 2022 for Outstanding Actor in a Short-Form Comedy or Drama Series.

Watch the trailer for “I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson”:

Paramount+ has announced that the second season of “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” will arrive on the streaming service on June 15. In the upcoming season, the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, under the command of Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount), explores uncharted territories and encounters new civilizations in their often-dangerous exploits. The 10-episode season will also feature a special crossover episode featuring “Star Trek: Lower Decks” voice cast members Beckett Mariner and Brad Boimler in live-action form.

Watch the preview for “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” Season 2

7-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1 Month of Paramount+ With Code: FATALATTRACTION

Earlier this week, the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll Tina Turner passed away at the age of 83. To celebrate her incredible career, personal strength, and legendary resiliance, Pluto TV is dedicating its Music Replay and Pluto TV Celebrity channels to her by streaming her 2021 documentary “Tina Turner: Simply the Best.”

On July 5, Hulu will stream “CMA Fest: 50 Years of Fan Fair,” the story of the world’s largest and longest-running country music festival in Nashville. The 75-minute documentary features exclusive interviews with popular artists including Luke Bryan, Vince Gill, Wynonna Judd, and Reba McEntire.

Check out the trailer for “CMA Fest: 50 Years of Fan Fair”:

Mavis Beaumont is single, Black, plus-sized, and ready to take over the New York fashion world one fitting at a time. Inspired by comedian Michelle Buteau’s book of essays, the new comedy series “Survival of the Thickest” arrives on Netflix on July 13. Buteau stars in the series and unexpectedly finds herself single and having to rebuild her life as a struggling stylist. Joining Buteau on the show are Tone Bell, Christine Horn, and Tasha Smith.

Take a sneak peek at “Survival of the Thickest”:

Hulu has released the trailer for the eight-episode “Somewhere Boy,” streaming on June 7. When his mother is killed, Danny’s father locks him away as a baby to keep him safe. Living in the middle of nowhere, he and his dad listen to Benny Goodman records and watch old movies with only happy endings. Now, at 18, his life radically shifts — and he is forced to reckon with a world he has never known.

Check out the “Somewhere Boy” trailer:

“The Ride” begins streaming on May 30 on Prime Video. The eight-episode docuseries explores the world of professional bull riders. The behind-the-scenes look reveals a fast-growing sport and the lives of the stars who participate in this dangerous endeavor.

Get a first look at “The Ride”:

It was announced this week that the new animated series “Mermicorno: Starfall” will arrive on Max in 2025. Based on Japanese lifestyle brand tokidoki’s hit characters the family Mermicorno, the adventure-comedy takes place in a magical undersea world, where a team of Mermicorno half-unicorn/half-fish creatures) try to save the ocean from the evil Ika Inkblot.