Streaming News: Jennifer Lopez’s ‘The Mother,’ ‘Ahsoka’ Release Trailers, ‘Stranger Things’ Gets Animated

This week, Netflix announced that its new Jennifer Lopez action movie “The Mother” will be available to stream beginning on May 12. In the film, JLo plays an assassin on the run, who comes out of hiding to rescue the 12-year-old daughter she was forced to give up as a baby. The thriller is directed by Niki Caro and it co-stars Joseph Fiennes, Lucy Paez, Omari Hardwick, Paul Raci, and Gael Garcia Bernal.

Netflix’s hit show “Stranger Things” is getting another incarnation — as an animated series akin to Saturday morning cartoons. While no details have been released by Netflix, it will reportedly be developed by Eric Robles and Flying Bark Productions. “Stranger Things” has already been renewed for a fifth and final season, but a London stage play and an untitled live-action spinoff, both based on the series, are also in the works.

“Ahsoka,” the highly anticipated live-action “Star Wars” Disney+ series released a trailer this week. The show is set after the fall of the Empire and follows the former Jedi knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates a threat to a vulnerable galaxy. Rosario Dawson returns to the tile role, having previously played her in “The Mandalorian” and “The Book of Bobba Fett.” “Ahsoka,” which debuts in August, also stars Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren and Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla.

Peacock is developing the thriller “Hysteria!” with Emmy-winner Julie Bowen (“Modern Family”). The show takes place during the 1980s Satanic Panic in a small Midwestern town after a high-school football player disappears. The town’s outcasts, part of a heavy-metal band, capitalize on the hysteria until strange happenings are traced back to them. Bowen is set to star as the mother of one of the outcasts.

“The Family Stallone” is set to debut Paramount+ on May 17. The unscripted series follows Sylvester Stallone, his wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone, and their three daughters: Sistine, Sophia, and Scarlet. The reality show’s trailer reveals what careers the young women are pursuing and the challenges of dating with a famous father.

Peacock recently announced that it will premiere “Cocaine Bear” on April 14. The film from director Elizabeth Banks is inspired by a true, but ridiculous, story. In 1985, a drug runner’s plane crashed and a black bear ate the missing cocaine, creating a serious danger to hikers.

A second season of comedy-whodunit “The Afterparty” is set to premiere on Apple TV on July 12. The new season of the hilarious murder mystery will see Season 1 stars Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson, and Zoë Chao return, while a fresh set of suspects joins them, including Elizabeth Perkins, Paul Walter Hauser, Poppy Liu and Ken Jeong. The 10-episode season will explore a each different character’s account of a fateful evening in order to determine what really happened.

Comedian Sarah Silverman has a new special slated for [HBO Max] this summer. The show was taped in Boston at the Wilbur Theater. Silverman, a transgressive comedian always willing to push boundaries, also recently appeared as a guest star in Hulu’s “History of the World: Part II,” a revamp of the Mel Brooks’ movie.

Actress Salma Hayak Pinault and José Tamez are producing “Quiero Tu Vida (I Want Your Life)” for ViX. The romantic fantasy premieres on the Spanish-language streamer on May 3. In the show, Nico, a young soccer player, endures a career-ending injury. Now a broken man, he gets a magical chance to live the life he’s always wanted — albeit with unexpected consequences.