Streaming News: ‘Last Thing He Told Me,’ ‘Judy Blume Forever’ Trailers; ‘Zatima’ Season 2 Premiere Date

Apple TV+ recently released the trailer for “The Last Thing He Told Me,” a new limited series coming April 14 that stars Jennifer Garner, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Angourie Rice, Aisha Tyler, and Augusto Aguilera. The series follows Hannah (Garner), a woman who must forge a relationship with her 16-year-old stepdaughter Bailey (Rice) to discover why her husband has disappeared.

Take a look at the trailer for “The Last Thing He Told Me”:

On April 21, Prime Video will debut the new film “Judy Blume Forever.” The documentary chronicles the award-winning writer whose books addressed numerous topics, including friendship, sexuality, and bullying for adolescent readers. Her 1970 classic “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” has been made into a feature film, due in theaters April 28. It stars Rachel McAdams, Kathy Bates, and Abby Ryder Fortson.

Get a sneak peek at “Judy Blume Forever”:

Season 2 of Tyler Perry’s “Zatima” premieres on BET+ on March 16. “Zatima” follows popular “Sistas” characters Zac (Devale Ellis) and Fatima (Crystal Renee Hayslett) as they cope with the difficult ups and downs in their relationship.

“The Night Agent,” a thriller based on the novel by Matthew Quirk, hits Netflix on March 23. The trailer, released this week, follows an FBI agent (Gabriel Basso) who works in the White House basement — assigned to watch a phone that never rings. The night it does, it transports him into a deadly conspiracy that threatens the country.

Watch the trailer for “The Night Agent”:

British sitcom “Hullraisers” arrives on April 5 on IFC, with episodes streaming on Sundance Now and AMC+ the same day. An adaptation of an Israeli sitcom, the series — starring Leah Brotherhood, Sinead Matthews, and Taj Atwal — is set in Hull, England, and follows three working-class women as they navigate life and romance.

Get a sneak peek at “Hullraisers”:

“Amityville: An Origin Story” is set to scare MGM+ viewers on April 23. The show examines the real-life story of the haunted Long Island house and the murder of six family members that has been shrouded in paranormal mystery for decades. Based on the 1970s horror film, “Origin Story” offers firsthand accounts from witnesses, family members, and former investigators making their first-ever appearance on camera.

This week, Apple TV+ unveiled the trailer for “The Big Door Prize,” the 10-episode comedy led by Chris O’Dowd. Debuting March 29, the show is about a small town that’s upended when a machine appears in the general store claiming it can reveal every resident’s true potential. The show is based on the M.O. Walsh novel.

Watch the trailer for “The Big Door Prize”:

Prime Video released the trailer this week for “Reggie,” a new doc that chronicles the career, activism, and legacy of Mr. October, Reggie Jackson. The Yankee great and MLB Hall of Famer arrived in New York City as the highest-paid player in baseball just as the Bronx was burning, leading to a substantive change in his life. The film will premiere on the streamer March 24.

Check out the trailer for “Reggie”:

NBC News Now will stream “Stay Tuned NOW” on March 13, a new prime-time program anchored by NBC News’ Gadi Schwartz, weeknights at 8 p.m. ET. Also, “Hallie Jackson NOW,” a daily news program, expands to two hours, streaming 5-7 p.m. ET on weekdays.