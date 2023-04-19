Streaming News: Michelle Yoeh to Return to Star Trek, New John Mulaney Special Announced, ‘Menendez + Menudo’ Doc

Fresh off her win at last month’s Academy Awards, Michelle Yeoh will return to the “Star Trek” universe as Emperor Philippa Georgiou in the special Paramount+ movie event “Star Trek: Section 31.” The “Everything Everywhere All at Once” star played the character in the first season of “Star Trek: Discovery.” In the upcoming film, SHE will join a secret Starfleet division tasked with protecting the United Federation of Planets. This new assignment will force Georgiou to face the sins of her past. The film begins production later this year.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1 Month of Paramount+ With Code: SURVIVOR44

Emmy winner John Mulaney is back on Netflix with a new comedy special April 25. The comic’s third stand-up special for the streamer is called “John Mulaney: Baby J,” and was filmed at Boston’s Symphony Hall. Directed by Tony winner Alex Timbers, Mulaney’s special discusses a chaotic intervention, his eventful stint in rehab, and some of the craziest years of his life.

See the “John Mulaney: Baby J” teaser:

The Menendez brothers were convicted in 1996 of murdering their parents and sentenced to life in prison. The boys testified they had been sexually abused for years by their father, but were ignored. Now, in the documentary “Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed,” a member of the famed boy band comes forward to corroborate the brothers’ stories and details his own abuse at the hands of their father. The doc streams on May 2 on Peacock.

Get a first look at “Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed”:

“Fired on Mars,” the eight-episode animated series coming to HBO Max on April 20, just released a trailer. Jeff Cooper (voiced by Luke Wilson), a graphic designer for a space start-up, is on a one-way trip to the Red Planet when he’s suddenly fired. Now, he has to find a new life in the office colony having left everything he knows millions of miles away. Joining Wilson in the cast are Leslie David Baker, Cory Loykasek, Stephen Root, Cedric Yarbrough, and more.

Watch the “Fired on Mars” trailer:

7-Day Free Trial $9.99+ / month hbomax.com Get 20% OFF Your Next Year of HBO Max When Pre-Paid Annually

Season 2 of the critically acclaimed Netflix series “Sweet Tooth” will arrive April 27. A deadly wave of Sick appears and Gus (played by Christian Convery) and other hybrids are held prisoner by General Abbot (Neil Sandilands). The kids are used as part of a scientific experiment to find a cure for a captured doctor’s wife. To save his friends, Gus agrees to help, delving into his own origins. The series, based on the DC comic of the same name, received nearly uniformly rave reviews when it debuted in 2021.

Check out the trailer for “Sweet Tooth”:

The new season of “Neighbours” is coming to Freevee this fall and Mischa Barton will guest star. The hit Australian soap opera had been canceled, but Amazon’s free streaming service revived the show and is slowly rolling out previous seasons and highlight episodes of the long-running series ahead of its traditional return later this year. When the show does air new episodes, Barton will play Reece, an American new to the Australian town of Erinsborough. Like all good soap characters, she is not quite who she appears to be.

Hulu has renewed the legal drama “Reasonable Doubt” for a second season. The series focuses on Jax Steward (played by Emayatzy Corinealdi), a powerful defense lawyer dealing with past traumas, as well as motherhood and an intense murder case. Morris Chestnut will join the sophomore season. but his character soon proves more slick than smart — and threatens Jax’s position in the firm.

Paramount+ announced the 90-minute documentary “King Charles, The Boy Who Walked Alone” arrives May 2, ahead of his coronation. Former friends, schoolmates, and staff discuss his life, their memories of him, and the late Princess of Wales. The doc also discusses his rocky relationship with Prince Harry.

The five-day event “Prehistoric Planet 2,” which will stream on Apple TV+ begin on May 22, reveals how dinosaurs once roamed the world in amazing detail. The series utilizes paleontology learnings and state-of-the-art technology to reveal the spectacular habitats and inhabitants of ancient Earth millions of years ago. More adventure! More danger! More dinosaurs!

Take a look at the “Prehistoric Planet 2” trailer: