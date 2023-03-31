Streaming News: ‘Night Agent’ Renewed, ‘Scott Pilgrim’ Goes Anime, ‘White House Plumbers’ Gets New Streaming Date

The biggest new series on Netflix got a second-season renewal this week. The spy thriller “The Night Agent,” which stars Gabriel Basso and Luciane Buchanan, has been climbing up the streaming charts, leading the world’s largest streamer to order another installment. In the series, an FBI agent answers an emergency call from a phone that rarely rings. When it does, he is caught up in a conspiracy that involves a White House mole. The series is created by Shawn Ryan, based on the novel of the same name by Matthew Quirk.

Sticking with the theme of political intrigue, limited series “White House Plumbers” is now set to stream on HBO Max on May 1. It’s the real-life story of the men who broke into the Democratic National Committee headquarters at the Watergate Office Building in June 1972. They caused a national scandal that ended with President Nixon’s resignation. Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux star as Howard Hunt and G. Gordon Liddy, respectively, the spies hired to ensure Nixon’s second term — at any cost.

Netflix has ordered an anime version of the “Scott Pilgrim” comic books, and it will feature the voice cast from the iconic “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” film. Michael Cera will again voice Scott Pilgrim, the bass guitarist in a garage-rock band, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead returns as Ramona Flowers, his girlfriend. His problem: her ex-boyfriends want him gone.

AMC+ is now streaming all five seasons of “Orphan Black” to celebrate the ground-breaking series’ 10th anniversary. The drama begins on a train platform when Sarah (played by Tatiana Maslany) locks eyes with an unknown identical woman who then jumps to her death. That action changes Sarah’s life, as she becomes involved in a conspiracy that changes her entire world. Maslany won an Emmy for her work on the series. Krysten Ritter is set to lead a spinoff series “Orphan Black: Echoes” later this year for AMC.

The Roku Channel is streaming “Die Hart: Die Harter 2.” In the film, Kevin Hart wants to be a great action star, so he creates a new movie. But life doesn’t always cooperate, and he soon finds himself the target of an evil revenge plot. Co-stars include Jordan King (Nathalie Emmanuel), his over-eager assistant Andre (Ben Schwartz), Andre’s mom Cynthia (Paula Pell), and legendary Hollywood stuntman Mr. 206 (John Cena).

SundanceTV is expanding its “True Crime Story” collection by renewing “It Couldn’t Happen Here,” hosted by actress and bestselling author Hilarie Burton Morgan. It also greenlit two new series: “True Crime Story: Citizen Detective” and “Crimes of Entitlement.” All three join “True Crime Story” content this year, kicking off with the debut of “Look Into My Eyes” on June 15.