Streaming News: ‘Only Murders’ Return Date, ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ Trailer, ‘Kardashians’ Multi-Season Renewal

The third season of the acclaimed Hulu series “Only Murders in the Building” is set to premiere on Aug. 8. Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez star as true-crime podcasters who have a knack for finding themselves embroiled in murder — often having to prove their own innocence. Joining the third season will be Paul Rudd, Meryl Streep, and others. As seen in the Season 2 finale, Steve Martin’s Charles-Haden Savage is starring in a Broadway show when his co-star and rival (played by Rudd) drops dead on stage.

One of the most highly anticipated films of the year, “Killers of the Flower Moon” from director Martin Scorsese, released its first trailer this week. The true-rime film will premiere in theaters for a limited release on Oct. 6 before expanding wide. The film will then streaming exclusively on Apple TV+. Based on David Grann’s nonfiction book about the Osage Nation of Oklahoma, the movie is set in the 1920s. While oil made the tribe rich, the money attracted white men who stole and murdered in order to seize their wealth. The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Mollie Kyle, Jesse Plemons, and Robert De Niro.

This week, Hulu announced that it had ordered a multiseason renewal of the hit reality series “The Kardashians.” Season 3 of the show is set to premiere on May 25, and the Disney-owned streamer has committed to 20 additional episodes over two seasons.

Actress and comedian Amy Schumer is set to return to Netflix this summer for her third comedy special. Schumer’s “Emergency Contact” will premiere on the streaming service on June 13. Following her first two Netflix specials — “The Leather Special” and “Growing” — Schumer will also serve as director for “Emergency Contact.” The stand-up special was filmed at Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles and will feature Schumer’s uncensored commentary on her life.

This week, AMC and AMC+ announced the highly acclaimed crime series “Dark Winds” will return for a six-episode second season this July. While the specific premiere date was not announced, the network revealed that the season will see Lt. Joe Leaphorn reunite with his former deputy-turned-P.I. Jim Chee when their separate cases bring them together in pursuit of the same suspect. AMC also released a teaser for the season.

Hulu has announced that new episodes of the beloved animated sci-fi hit “Futurama” arrives July 24. The series kicked off in 1999 on Fox and this revival will mark the show’s eighth season. In this new incarnation, the new show will continue the epic love story between Fry and Leela and more.

“The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” returns to Peacock for a fifth season, though no date has been announced. The cast includes Kelly Killoren Bensimon, Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer, and Kristen Taekman. All return to the house on Saline Beach, on the coast of St. Barts, featured in Season 5 of “The Real Housewives of New York.” Season 4 of “RHUGT” will premiere later this year.

Meg Foster, known for her role as Evil-Lyn in the 1987 live-action “Masters of the Universe” film, returns to Eternia in the new animated series “Masters of the Universe: Revolution.” It’s slated for Netflix in 2024. Foster plays Motherboard, an ancient sorceress of technology who fights for the soul of Eternia.

(Charlene McKenna) stars in “Clean Sweep” on June 22. The Sundance Now-AMC+ The six-episode Irish thriller is told from the killer’s point of view, a self-sacrificing wife and mother, married to a policeman, who will do anything to protect her past from destroying her present.