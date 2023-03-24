Streaming News: ‘Queen Charlotte’ Trailer; Elizabeth Olsen in ‘Love & Death’; Kidman, Schreiber Joining ‘Perfect Couple’

Long live the queen! This week, Netflix dropped the trailer for “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story,” which will stream on May 4. The “Bridgerton” prequel series focuses on the marriage between Charlotte and King George and how their loving union created social shifts resulting in the Ton world inherited by future “Bridgerton” characters.

Watch the trailer for “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story”:

“Love & Death,” a new HBO Max series, takes a dramatic look at the true-crime story of Candy Montgomery on April 27. The devout Christian housewife (played by Elizabeth Olsen) started an affair with a fellow congregant (Jesse Plemons) — which ultimately led to her killing his wife with an ax in 1980. The murder shocked her close-knit community and the husband who initially stood by her. The story was also the impetus for Hulu’s 2022 series “Candy,” which starred Jessica Biel.

Check out the “Love & Death” trailer:

7-Day Free Trial $9.99+ / month hbomax.com Get 20% OFF Your Next Year of HBO Max When Pre-Paid Annually

This week, it was reported that a slew of big-name stars will be joining the upcoming Netflix limited series “The Perfect Couple.” Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Meghann Fahy, Dakota Fanning, Eve Hewson, and Jack Reynor are all reportedly in various stages of talks with the streamer. The six-episode series is based on Elin Hilderbrand’s bestselling novel of the same name. It tells the story of a murder mystery that interrupts the wedding of the century on the affluent island of Nantucket.

Hulu announced the March 28 episode of “How I Met Your Father” would be the comedy’s midseason finale. It would also welcome back Neil Patrick Harris, who reprises his role as Barney Stinson from the original series. The season will pick back up on May 23 and run through the season finale on July 11. The series stars Hilary Duff, Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, and Kim Cattrall.

Also coming to Netflix is the stand-up performance “My Name is Mo’Nique,” landing on April 4. The Oscar winner for “Precious” discusses everything in her life, including her Grandma Mimi’s warnings about men during a rough Baltimore childhood.

Get a first look at “My Name is Mo’Nique”:

It was reported this week that HBO Max is also planning a new drama focused on the infamous Hollywood Madam Heidi Feiss, who ran a prostitution ring catering to high-profile clients and celebrities. Maggie Cohn (“The Staircase”) is handling the project, with Feiss serving as a consultant. In 1993, Fleiss was arrested on a number of charges, including tax evasion, and served 20 months in prison.

This week, Apple TV+ released the trailer for “Boom! Boom! The World vs. Boris Becker,” a documentary on the life of the famed tennis pro, which premieres April 7. Becker, a Wimbledon champ at age 17, went on to win 49 career titles, including six Grand Slams and an Olympic gold medal. He also had a tumultuous personal life, including affairs and bankruptcy, all of which is covered in the film.

Take a sneak peek at “Boom! Boom! The World vs. Boris Becker”: