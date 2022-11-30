Streaming News Round-Up: ‘1923,’ ‘Kahmunrah Rises Again’ Release Trailers; Scarlett Johansson to Lead Prime Video Series

Disney+ is continuing one of the company’s most popular franchises with the just-released trailer for the animated “Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again.” Nick Daley has a summer job as a night watchman at the museum — and thanks to his dad, he knows the magical set-up. But when the crazed ruler Kahmunrah decides to unlock the Egyptian underworld and free its Army of the Dead, Nick has to race to stop the overlord’s massive destruction. The voice cast includes Joshua Bassett, Jamie Demetriou, Alice Isaaz, Gillian Jacobs, Joseph Kamal, and Steve Zahn. “Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again” will begin streaming on Dec. 9.

Check out the “Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again” trailer:

Paramount+ just debuted the official trailer for the original drama series “1923,” starring Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford. Streaming Dec. 18, it is the second prequel anthology installment to “Yellowstone” and charts the Dutton family origin story and their lives on a Montana ranch. The series follows “1883” and will explore the family’s travails in the early 20th century, including pandemics, Prohibition, and economic upheaval.

Watch the trailer for “1923”:

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ With Code: BRAVO.

HBO will stream the new film “Pelosi in the House” beginning on Dec. 14. The documentary by Nancy Pelosi’s daughter Alexandra Pelosi, gives a behind-the-scenes look at her mother’s extraordinary life as the Speaker of the House. The film covers Pelosi’s many career accomplishments up through the inauguration of President Biden.

Sign Up $9.99+ / month hbomax.com Get 16% OFF Your Next Year of HBO Max When Pre-Paid Annually

“Just Cause,” a limited TV adaptation of John Katzenbach’s 1992 novel, has been greenlit for Prime Video. Scarlett Johansson will star and executive produce the thriller series which follows Miami reporter (played by Johansson), who receives a letter from a death row inmate claiming innocence. No further details on casting or a production timetable have been released.

Hulu has slated another true-crime doc, “Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence,” for early 2023. The series centers on the sexual exploitation of former students by Larry Ray, a classmate’s father who manipulated young women into prostitution. Hulu has “exclusive participation in this harrowing account of mind control and abuse that started in plain sight” at Sarah Lawrence College in 2010. Ray was found guilty of extortion, sex trafficking, and racketeering conspiracy in April 2022.

Ana Ortiz will lead the HBO Max drama “More” about the Lorenz family: a single mom/manager and her four daughters who become famous on Instagram by attracting attention. They wield influence; they are their own brand. The similarities to the Kardashians have not been lost on the writers. Ortiz, known for playing Hilda Suarez in “Ugly Betty,” replaces Veronica Falcón who had previously been attached.

“Love for the Ages” arrives Dec. 15 on Peacock. Three middle-aged Latin couples in Los Angeles, all at a crossroads in their marriages, get a remarkable offer: Would they swap their current spouses for younger partners for a month of real-life change or stay together? The show reflects the trend of age-gap couples in which one partner can be 10, 15, or 20 years older.

“Terror Train 2” will begin streaming on Tubi on Dec. 31, the sequel to the horror film “Terror Train.” The latest installment offers a new storyline, but a similar premise. Two people who survived the initial attack, Alana (Robyn Alomar) and The Magician (Tim Rozon), only it’s a year later and they take another New Year’s Eve ride on the same train. Guess what happens!

Check out the “Terror Train 2” trailer: