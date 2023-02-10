Streaming News Round-Up: ‘Air’ Releases Trailer, Kidman to Lead Kay Scarpetta Series, HBO Prepares for The Weeknd

The story of Nike and its legendary association with Michael Jordan is chronicled in the new film “Air,” recently acquired by Amazon. The movie will enjoy the largest theatrical release in Amazon’s history, as well as a promo spot in this weekend’s Super Bowl. Directed by and starring Ben Affleck, along with Matt Damon, Jason Bateman, and Viola Davis, “Air” will premiere in theaters on April 5, prior to streaming on Prime Video.

Prime Video is also developing the acclaimed Kay Scarpetta books into a series starring Nicole Kidman as the forensic pathologist and Jamie Lee Curtis as her sister. Author Patricia Cornwell’s much-admired creation is based on Marcella Farinelli Fierro, a Virginia Chief Medical Examiner who utilized forensic technology to solve crimes. According to Deadline, the show is expected to be picked up for two eight-episode seasons.

HBO Max has released the trailer for the concert special “The Weeknd: Live at Sofi Stadium” which will premiere on Feb. 25. The event was taped during the first leg of the musician’s “After Hours Till Dawn” tour. The 95-minute set includes hits such as “Starboy” and “Blinding Lights.”

Starz has picked up the first season of “Three Women,” which was filmed by Showtime, but scrapped as part of Paramount Global’s recent refocusing of the service on franchises. Based on the novel by Lisa Taddeo, the series follows three women on a crash course to radically overturn their lives. The series stars Shailene Woodley, DeWanda Wise, and Betty Gilpin.

Apple TV has announced it has renewed the high-stakes drama “Tehran” for a third season. The Israeli series features dialogue in Hebrew, Persian, and English and follows an Iranian-Jewish Mossad agent in Tehran, where she was born. For the upcoming season, Hugh Laurie is set to play a South African nuclear inspector. Laurie will star alongside Niv Sultan, who reprises her role the Mossad agent who infiltrates Tehran under a false identity.

Disney+ announced the animated series “Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures” will premiere on Star Wars Day, May 4. Set during The High Republic era, the show follows young, future Jedis as they study the Force, explore the galaxy, and master the skills needed to help others.

Roku Originals “Emeril Cooks,” starring Emeril Lagasse, and “Martha Cooks,” starring Martha Stewart, will return for all new seasons on the Roku Channel. “Emeril” is back in New Orleans on Feb. 17, while “Martha” preps her dishes from her farm kitchen on April 3. The first seasons of both “Martha Cooks” and “Emeril Cooks” premiered in the fall of 2022 on The Roku Channel.

Pluto TV will stream the “I Love Lucy” channel beginning on Feb. 14. The iconic sitcom that made Lucy and Ethel household names features many of their favorite adventures, including Lucy working in a chocolate factory and stomping grapes.

Telemundo and Billboard will collaborate to present the first “Latin Women in Music,” a new music franchise airing in May on all platforms. The companies will also bring viewers broader content that targets various demos. Telemundo streams on its app and on Peacock.