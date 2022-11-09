Streaming News Round-Up: ‘Bad Sisters,’ ‘Monster’ Renewed, ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Releases Trailer

Apple TV+ has given the Irish drama/dark comedy “Bad Sisters” a second-season order, though no release date or plot details have yet been announced. The show’s first season — which wrapped up earlier this month — centers on the five Garvey sisters before, during, and after the death of one of their husbands. It quickly becomes clear that his passing was anything but natural, but the question is: Who was involved in his untimely demise? The series was created by and stars Sharon Horgan (“Catastrophe”).

Watch the trailer for “Bad Sisters”:

Netflix has ordered a second and third season of the Ryan Murphy-Ian Brennan series “Monster.” The first was called “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” and followed the cannibalistic serial killer of 15 men. The two new installments will center on “other monstrous figures who have impacted society.” Murphy is known for his anthology series, having created “American Horror Stories” and “Feud” for FX. This will be his first such on-going project at the streamer.

This week, the upcoming Paramount+ drama “Criminal Minds: Evolution” released the trailer for the highly anticipated 10-episode return of the FBI procedural. It premieres on Thanksgiving, Nov. 24, with two episodes, and like the original CBS version of the show, follows the FBI’s elite team of criminal profilers. However, unlike its network run, the streaming revival will follow one central story as the team tracks down a criminal who used the pandemic to build a network of serial killers. Longtime cast members continuing in their roles include Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez, and Paget Brewster. Zach Gilford also joins the cast.

Check out the “Criminal Minds: Evolution” trailer:

Disney+ announced the latest wave of castings for “The Acolyte,” an upcoming original “Star Wars” series from Lucasfilm. Joining the previously announced Amandla Stenberg, are Emmy Award-winner Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Charlie Barnett, Dean-Charles Chapman, and Carrie-Anne Moss. “The Acolyte” is about the secrets and dark powers in the final days of the High Republic. A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a crime — and gets more than either bargained for.

Guy Richie will co-write, executive produce, and direct the first two episodes of Netflix’s “The Gentleman,” a series inspired by Ritchie’s film. Regular Ritchie collaborator Vinnie Jones will join the cast, which includes Kaya Scodalerio, Giancarlo Esposito, Daniel Ings, Joely Richardson, and Peter Serafinowicz. The story concerns a young man who finds out his inheritance is fueled by a drug empire run by a British criminal.

Peacock and Sky will begin production next summer on a thriller TV series inspired by “The Day of the Jackal.” The new series is a modern remake of the novel and 1973 film of the same name, which revolved around a hitman, known as The Jackal, hired to take out French president Charles de Gaulle. But first, he must eliminate anyone who gets in his way. Peacock will stream the series in the U.S., while Sky will stream in the U.K. and Europe.

Frndly TV and Solo Stove — a smokeless fire-pit company — announced the Cozy Holiday Bonfire pop-up channel. The channel will have two themes, a fall theme through Nov. 28, and a holiday theme through Jan. 3. The skinny-bundle streaming service will offer the channel as an alternative to the traditional Yule Log broadcasts that many enjoy during the holiday season.