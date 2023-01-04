Streaming News Round-Up: Christoph Waltz Terrifies in ‘The Consultant’ Trailer, Stan Lee Doc in Works, More

Prime Video released a teaser for “The Consultant” this week. The eight-episode series will drop on Feb. 24 and is based on Bentley Little’s 2015 novel of the same name. The boss-from-hell story is a thriller that puts new demands on staffers, even at the risk of their own lives. The series stars Christoph Waltz as consultant Regus Patoff, Nat Wolff as Craig, Brittany O’Grady as Elaine, and Aimee Carrero as Patti.

Check out “The Consultant” trailer:

Disney+ will stream a documentary on iconic Marvel Comic creator Stan Lee in 2023 to celebrate his 100th birthday. Lee, the creator of Spider-Man, the Avengers, the X-Men, the Hulk, and the Fantastic Four — among many others — died in 2018 at age 95. A Marvel Comics editor-writer, Lee became the most famous comic book creator in the history of the medium; he published his first work in 1941 — at 17 — in Captain America Comics.

Peacock recently announced that it will stream the new film “She Said” beginning on Jan. 6. Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan star as real-life New York Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor who broke the story about decades of sexual assault in Hollywood, specifically, Harvey Weinstein’s predatory behavior. The duo’s reporting helped launch the #MeToo movement and was critical in Weinstein’s conviction. The American Film Institute named “She Said,” which was released in movie theaters in November, one of the best films of 2022.

Watch the “She Said” trailer:

The true-crime series “How I Caught My Killer ” debuts Jan. 12. The Hulu series examines specific homicide cases with archival material, film recreations, and interviews.

Netflix debuts the reality show “Physical: 100” on Jan. 24. One hundred contestants in top physical shape compete in a series of incredibly tough challenges to claim a cash reward. The last one standing in the grueling contest determines the survival of the fittest.