Streaming News Round-Up: ‘Cobra Kai,’ ‘Outlander’ Renewed for Final Seasons, ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ Drops Trailer

Recently, Netflix made a bittersweet announcement, renewing “Cobra Kai” for a sixth and final season. Starring Ralph Macchio and William Zabka, “Cobra Kai” is set three decades after the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament and sustains the ongoing complicated relationship between Daniel and Johnny. The series also stars Courtney Henggeler, Xolo Maridueña, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser, Peyton List, and more. No date has been announced for the new season, but Season 5 premiered on Sept. 9, 2022.

This week, Prime Video released a teaser for the musical-drama series “Daisy Jones & The Six,” which follows the rise and fall of the fictional, eponymous 70s rock band. Based on the Taylor Jenkins Reid novel of the same name, the streaming adaptation will debut on March 3. In 1977, Daisy Jones & The Six were on top of the charts — when they suddenly called it quits. In the show, the band’s two lead singers — Daisy Jones (played by Elvis Pressley’s granddaughter Riley Keough) and Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin) — chart the band’s history from obscurity to fame to breaking up.

Watch the trailer for “Daisy Jones & The Six”:

Starz has renewed fantasy drama “Outlander” for an eighth and final season. The premium cable channel also announced a 10-episode prequel series: “Outlander: Blood of My Blood.” The new show will center on the relationship of Jamie Fraser’s (Sam Heughan) parents, Brian Fraser and Ellen MacKenzie.

Season 6 of the original series premiered in September 2022.

The cult comedy hit “Party Down” is also returning to Starz. The show will premiere its third season on Feb. 24, featuring a reunion of the former catering team. It’s 10 years later, and suddenly, they are back enduring random L.A. parties. Adam Scott reprises his role, along with original cast members Ken Marino, Jane Lynch, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen, and Megan Mullally.

Check out the “Party Down” trailer:

Apple TV+ has released the trailer for “Make or Break,” the documentary following the world’s best surfers; Season 2 kicks off on Feb.17. The eight-episode season follows top-rated surfers as they compete at the World Surf League Championship. The show includes behind-the-scenes interviews and a look at the challenges and lives of those who strive to be the best in their sport.

Get a peek at the “Make or Break” trailer:

Coming Feb. 8 to Netflix, the documentary “Bill Russell: Legend” chronicles the remarkable life and legacy of the Boston Celtics’ icon and civil-rights activist. Russell marched with Martin Luther King Jr., led boycotts in the NBA over racist practices, and spoke out against segregation. Narrated by actors Jeffrey Wright and Corey Stoll, the film features interviews with Russell, his family, and friends.

Watch the preview of “Bill Russell: Legend”:

Phoebe Waller-Bridge — the writer and actor who made “Fleabag” a breakout hit for Prime Video — has inked a new three-year deal with the streaming service. For her next Amazon project, Wller-Bridge will team with author Claudia Lux to adopt her book “Sign Here.” The series is a dark comedy that follows Peyote Trip, who works in the deals department on the fifth floor of Hell.

The streamer has greenlit “Mighty Nein” as an animated series. It’s set 20 years after “The Legend of Vox Machina,” which already has a season 3 order. The adventurers in “Mighty Nein” are busy exploring the world of Exandria.

The comedy special “Marc Maron: From Bleak To Dark” will air on HBO and HBO Max on Feb. 11. Filmed at New York’s Town Hall, it’s the network’s first special to be shot in front of a live audience. The comedian discusses aging, faith, and antisemitism. Maron also has a podcast, “WFT With Marc Maron.” His last streamer special, “End Times Run” ran on Netflix in 2020.

Three unscripted Roku Originals have been slated for later this year: “Fight to Survive,” “Reptile Royalty,” and “UFO Cowboys.” “Fight to Survive” is set on a remote, tropical island, while “Reptile Royalty” introduces audiences to Jay Brewer’s Reptile Zoo. In “UFO Cowboys,” expert ranchers roam the American West to investigate extraterrestrial activity. The series will exclusively debut later in 2023 on The Roku Channel.