Streaming News Round-Up: ‘Darby and the Dead’ Drops Trailer, ‘Bel-Air’ Sets Return, AMC+ to Debut Christmas Rom-Com

This week, Hulu released a trailer for its upcoming high school supernatural comedy, “Darby and the Dead.” In the film, Darby (played by Riele Downs) has an amazing ability: she sees dead people — and that turns her into a high-school introvert. But when Capri (Auli’I Cravalho), a super-popular girl dies in a freak accident, she asks Darby to intervene with her friends — and hold her Sweet 17 party. “Darby and the Dead” will begin streaming on Dec. 2.

Watch the “Darby and the Dead” trailer:

Season 2 of “Bel-Air” is set to premiere on Peacock Feb. 23. In the dramatic, modern reinvention of the iconic “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” sitcom, Will (Jabari Banks) is trying to balance his West Philly identity, while staying open to what Bel-Air has to offer. He’s trying to determine his own choices in an ever-changing landscape. Viv (Cassandra Freeman) and Phil (Adrian Holmes) are also trying to parent teens with their own ideas about life.

Get a sneak peek of “Bel-Air” Season 2:

AMC+ premieres the new holiday movie “Christmas with the Campbells,” which stars Justin Long and Brittany Snow, which will be in theaters and on the streamer Dec. 2. When Jesse gets dumped right before the holidays by her boyfriend Shawn, his parents convince her to spend Christmas with them and Shawn’s handsome cousin, while Shawn is away. The film is produced by Vince Vaughn, Peter Billingsley, and Dan Lagana. It also features Alex Moffat, Joanna Garcia Swisher, Julia Duffy, and George Wendt.

HBO Max announced earlier this week that comedy “Sort Of” will return to the streamer on Dec. 1. The eight-episode second season focuses on all aspects of love — between friends and family, romantic love, self-love, and love of work. The show centers on Sabi Mehboob (Bilal Baig), a gender-fluid millennial from a large Pakistani family who straddles various identities and worlds.

Check out the “Sort Of” trailer:

Emmy-winning comedian Trevor Noah is set to exit “The Daily Show” on Dec. 8, but fans will still be able to find his brand of intelligent comedy as his comedy special “I Wish You Would” streams on Netflix on Nov. 22. In the special, the South African star relates learning German, makes fun of the dead, and judges people in horror movies. This is the comedian’s third special for the streamer.

Paramount+ has added four cast members to Taylor Sheridan’s upcoming spy drama series “Lioness.” Sam Asghari (“Black Monday,” “Dollface”), Carla Mansour (“Reasonable Doubt,” “Until the End”), and Adam Budron (“The Blacklist,” “Wild Indian”) will all guest star in the series, while Martin Donovan (“Tenet,” “Big Little Lies”) appears as a recurring guest star. The series is about a young Marine who befriends a terrorist’s daughter so he can destroy the organization from the inside.