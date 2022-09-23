Streaming News Round-Up: David Beckham Scores, ‘Criminal Minds’ Return Date, New ‘Beverly Hills Cop’

Disney+ announced this week that the original series “Save Our Squad with David Beckham,” will premiere on the streamer globally on Nov. 9. The soccer legend returns to East London to mentor the Westward Boys, a young team in last place that desperately needs his help. The boys play in the same league in which Beckham got his start.

The streaming revival of long-running CBS procedural “Criminal Minds” — “Criminal Minds: Evolution” — will stream on Paramount+ from Nov. 24 through Dec. 15, before resuming its first season on Jan. 12 following the holidays. The 10-episode season will feature long-time cast members Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez, and Paget Brewster.

The series’ return will follow the FBI’s elite team of profilers as they deal with what be their greatest threat yet; a killer who used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers.

Netflix nabbed the rights to the fourth installment of the comedy franchise “Beverly Hills Cop.” In the upcoming sequel — currently filming in Los Angeles — Eddie Murphy returns as once fish-out-of-water police officer Axel Foley and he will be joined by returning co-stars Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser, and Bronson Pinchot for “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley.”

Apple TV+ will stream Vince Gilligan’s next show, starring “Better Call Saul” Emmy-nominee Rhea Seehorn. Though details on the upcoming series — which has been picked up for two seasons — are being kept under wraps, but the streamer describes it as “a blended, grounded genre drama.” Seehorn co-starred with Bob Odenkirk as lawyer and one-time love interest Kim Wexler in the “Breaking Bad” prequel series that ended its run last month.

Acclaimed comedy “Reservation Dogs” got a third season renewal from FX this week. The second season ends its run on Hulu on Sept. 28 and the series will return for Season 3 next year. The show focuses on four Indigenous teenagers in Oklahoma who steal in order to raise money to realize their dream of getting off the reservation and to California.

Peacock is premiering Jena Friedman’s new comedy special “Ladykiller” on Sept 30. The one-hour event explores everything from crime to marriage to reproductive rights. Friedman employs her no-holds-barred humor to take on issues that impact the lives of millions of women.

The Paramount+ Peak Screaming Collection is back. It includes new originals, fan-favorite horror movies, and Halloween episodes from popular TV series. This year’s seasonal collection includes “Monster High The Movie” (Oct. 6), “Significant Other” (Oct. 7), and a special Halloween episode of “Ghosts” (Oct. 27).

Those who have the Paramount+ with Showtime bundle can stream the latter’s “Bloody Good“ series, which includes “Let the Right One In” (Oct. 7) and “Dexter: New Blood,” available now.

“Rollin,” a new series for HBO Max is in development. According to the official logline, the series centers on “an easily corruptible newbie skater and her ragtag rink crew who find drive and deliverance on the hardwood at an ATL skating rink … They soon discover that walking away from your past is easier said than done.” Lena Waithe and Pharrell Williams’ production companies have partnered with the streamer.

Hulu’s “Chefs vs. Wild” premieres Sept. 26. The show will focus on two world-class chefs who are dropped into the wilderness. They not only have to survive the elements — but must find the wild ingredients necessary to cook a five-star restaurant meal. The series will be hosted by chef and adventurer Kiran Jethwa and will feature wild foods expert Valerie Segrest as a judge.

Through a new global agreement, French-language TV5MONDEplus app will begin to roll out on Roku streaming devices, starting with France, Germany, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Include on the platform are the documentary “Jean-Michel Basquiat, l’Afrique au cœur,” the film “Rouge,” and the miniseries “Wara.”

The ad-supported Spanish-language streaming service Canela.TV is launching original content in October. The first original show — a daily entertainment news program, “¡Ponle Canela!” — begins Oct. 10, while reality series “Secretos De Villanas” arrives Oct. 20. CEO Isabel Rafferty launched Canela Media in May 2020 to create an 8,000-hour library of Hispanic movies and TV shows. The streamer says it reaches 23 million unique users in the U.S., Mexico, and Colombia.