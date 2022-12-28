Streaming News Round-Up: ‘Doctor Who’ 60th Anniversary Teaser, ‘Outlander’ Sets Return, ‘Super League’ Doc Coming

Disney+ will globally stream three new special episodes of “Doctor Who” in November 2023. A trailer was released this week to celebrate the forthcoming special. The new mini-season will feature David Tennant returning as (technically) the Fourteenth Doctor, before Ncuti Gatwa debuts as the Fifteenth in the subsequent full season. The iconic sci-fi series, which began in 1963, will celebrate its 60th anniversary in the new year. In addition to Tennant, the new trailer features Catherine Tate returning as former Doctor companion Donna Noble and Neil Patrick Harris as some sort of magical villain.

Watch the all-new “Dr. Who” teaser trailer:

Sign Up Now $7.99+ / month disneyplus.com Get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $12.99 a month ($13 savings).

“Outlander” is set to return to Starz in the summer of 2023 to kick off its seventh season. Lionsgate’s premium cable channel announced the news with a trailer this past week. The show is based on a book series by Diana Gabaldon and stars Caitriona Balfe as Claire Dandall, a combat nurse in 1945 Scotland who suddenly finds herself transported to 1743 and involved with a Highland warrior and a Jacobite uprising.

Check out the trailer for “Outlander”:

“Super League: The War for Football” is a four-part Apple TV+ series beginning Jan. 13. It documents the battle that ensues when plans for a breakaway league featuring the best club teams from across Europe emerge and put the future of European football in jeopardy.

Catch the trailer for “Super League: The War for Football”:

Set after the collapse of the Earth’s ecosystem, the sci-fi thriller “Vesper” will premiere on AMC+ on Jan. 6. The show follows Vesper (Raffiella Chapman), a 13-year-old girl who skillfully survives a dangerous world with her ailing father, Darius (Richard Brake). When Vesper meets the mysterious Camellia (Rosy McEwen), she agrees to help find her missing companion in exchange for safe passage to the Citadel, where the oligarchs live in splendor.

Watch the “Vesper” trailer:

Season 2 of Acorn TV’s “Under the Vines” is set to return on Jan. 23. The rom-com stars Rebecca Gibney as a Sydney, Australia socialite who teams with an ex-London lawyer (Charles Edwards) to run a struggling vineyard in New Zealand. What begins as a contentious relationship develops layers over time.

VIZIO is integrating interactive advertising capabilities in its WatchFree+ free, ad-supported streaming (FAST) service, via a partnership with Brightline, which enables shopping ads on Hulu, Peacock, and discovery+. VIZIO’s current ad load will not be expanded. Instead, advertisers can use the interactive tech to enhance existing 30-second ads within WatchFree+.