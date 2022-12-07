Streaming News Round-Up: ‘Emily in Paris,’ ‘Jack Ryan’ Return for Season 3, ‘Skinamarink’ Heads to Shudder

The Netflix romcom “Emily in Paris” will return on Dec. 21 for its third season and this week, the streamer released a new trailer for the season. This round, Emily (played by Lily Collins) has to decide between two desirable jobs, as well as negotiate her love triangle. Created by Darren Star of “Sex and the City,” the fashionista showcase co-stars Ashley Park, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Camille Razat, Lucien Laviscount, and more. Netflix has already renewed the series for Season 4.

What the “Emily in Paris” Season 3 trailer:

Season 3 of Tom Clancy’s “Jack Ryan,” starring John Krasinski, returns to Prime Video on Dec. 21; the streamer released a new trailer for the action series this week. The former “Office” star plays a CIA analyst chasing Russians and a nuclear threat in order to prevent another world war. Even before the upcoming eight-episode third season, Amazon renewed the show for a fourth.

Check out the new “Jack Ryan” trailer:

Shudder will stream “Skinamarink,” a viral paranormal thriller in 2023 sometime after its theatrical release on Jan. 13. In the horror film, two kids wake up to find their father gone and all the windows and doors in their home have vanished. They decide to have a slumber party and wait to be rescued — until they realize some force is watching them.

Coming to Peacock on Dec. 13 is the harrowing four-part documentary “The Battle for Justina Pelletier.” The just-released trailer explains that Pelletier entered Boston Children’s Hospital at 14 with a mysterious set of symptoms. The hospital suspected the parents of medical child abuse, and Justina became a ward of the state, which the family called “medical kidnapping.” Then an anonymous hacker got involved — and the case took an unexpected twist.

Get a sneak peek at “The Battle for Justina Pelletier”:

USA Today is streaming its free Sports channel on Sling Free alongside its free, ad-supported streaming channel. Fans can stream USA Today Sports+, Sports Seriously, Golfweek, MMA Junkie, Special Delivery, and a library of docuseries, such as “Beyond the Gridiron.” USA Today and USA Today Sports channels are available on XUMO, Roku Channel, Amazon News, Tubi, and Samsung TV Plus, among other channels.

Get 50% OFF $40+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $20)

Epix NOW (soon to be renamed MGM+) announced new casting for the second season of “Domina” this week. The series is about the struggle for control of the Roman Empire from a woman’s perspective. The series follows the rise of Gaius/Emperor Augustus Caesar’s third wife, Livia Drusilla. Livia’s eldest son Tiberius has been recast with Benjamin Isaac in the role. The second season returns to Sky in Europe in 2023, and will premiere domestically on MGM+ next year. Two other series regulars have been cast Joelle plays Agrippa’s daughter Vipsania, while David Avery plays the young aristocrat Domitius. The series is shot in Rome.

The Hindi film “Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva,” is now streaming on Disney+. The trilogy is available in Hindi and English. The visual spectacle chronicles India’s first original universe, The Astraverse. Set in contemporary India, a secret society called the Brahmānsh protect divine ‘Astras’ (weapons) created in ancient India. But one is about to be unleashed — and it can destroy the world.