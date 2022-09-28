Streaming News Round-Up: ‘Gangs of London’ Sets Season 2, ‘Love on the Spectrum’ Renewed, Gadsby Stays on Netflix

AMC+ announced that the second season of hit drama “Gangs of London” will begin streaming on Nov. 17 with the first two episodes of the new season. The show follows the rivalry between various criminal organizations in London. The city is in chaos, as global gangs vie for control, made worse by the assassination of the head of London’s most powerful crime family. Ex-undercover cop Elliot Finch is now working for the Investors to restore control. As the landscape changes, enemies unite and family members betray each other.

Watch the trailer for the new season of “Gangs of London”:

This week, Netflix gave a second season order to “Love on the Spectrum,” an Emmy-winning docu-reality series that follows people on the autism spectrum as they date and form relationships. The streamer also picked up an extension of “The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On” called “The Ultimatum: Queer Love,” hosted by JoAnna Garcia Swisher, to expand the franchise. Five couples, women and nonbinary people, confront a crossroads in their relationships.

Australian comedian Hannah Gadsby announced on Tuesday that she has entered a multi-title deal at Netflix. Gadsby will premiere a new special, “Body of Work,” in 2023. It will be the comic’s third stand-up special for the streamer following “Nanette” and “Douglas.” Gadsby will also curate and host a show on Netflix featuring six new, gender-diverse comedians.

Peacock is debuting new crime drama “The Calling” on Nov. 10. The series follows NYPD detective Abraham Avraham whose belief in humanity is key to discovering the truth in his cases. The Jewish detective, guided by a sense of spirituality and religious principles, has his own humanity tested when an investigation goes awry. The series is based on the books by Dror Mishani.

Magnolia Network, which streams on discovery+, is adding seven new series to its original programming slate and renewing six others. The genres run the gamut from food shows — such as “Everyday Cooking” with cookbook author Samantha Seneviratne — to home design via “Inspired Interiors With Sarah Sherman Samuel.”

Prime Video and ONE Championship will showcase “ONE on Prime Video 2: Xiong vs. Lee III” (Xiong Jing Nan vs. Angela Lee) on Sept. 30, featuring three World Championship fights in three different martial arts disciplines. In a co-main event, Superbon Singha Mawynn fights Tayfun “Turbine” Ozcan.

Hulu is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month through Oct. 15 with a refreshed Hispanic & Latinx Stories Hub and Season 3 of “Acentos Bienvenidos.” The hub will also include Hulu originals, such as “The Valet” and “Love, Victor.” Hispanic representation in movies “Deep Water,” starring Ana de Armas, and “The Wedding Season,” starring Rosa Salazar, will also be included in the carousel.