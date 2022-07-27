Streaming News Round-up: ‘Gray Man’ Gets Sequel, ‘LEGO Star Wars’ Takes a Vacation, ‘For All Mankind’ Renewed

This month, Netflix released its latest major film “The Gray Man,” and based on early success, the streaming company has begun work on a sequel and spinoff. The action thriller, about a CIA agent who discovers dangerous secrets, has been a huge hit for the streamer. Star Ryan Gosling and directors Joe and Anthony Russo will return for “The Gray Man 2.” The original film co-stars Chris Evans and Ana de Armas. The Russo Brothers will next direct the sci-fi film “Electric State” with Millie Bobby Brown at the streamer.

Check out the trailer for “The Gray Man”:

Upcoming shows and deals:

This week, Disney+ released the trailer for “LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation,” which streams on Aug. 5. Finn and his friends, Rey, Poe, Rose, Chewie, BB-8, R2-D2, and C-3PO, board the Galactic Starcruiser, the Halcyon, to take a much-needed break. But when Finn gets separated from his group, he meets three Force ghosts — Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, and Leia Organa — each with a tale of a screwy vacation. The movie’s voice cast includes Weird Al Yankovic, Yvette Nicole Brown, Kelly Marie Tran, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams.

Watch the “LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation” trailer:

Writer, creator, and star Seth MacFarlane announced that the first three seasons of his sci-fi series “The Orville” will be coming to Disney+ on Aug. 10. The first two seasons aired on FOX, and Hulu became the home for the slightly rebranded “The Orville: New Horizons” in Season 3.

Apple TV has renewed the space-race alternate history series “For All Mankind” for a fourth season. The series starts with the premise that the USSR beat the United States to the moon in 1969 and follows the journey through the subsequent decades. Season 3 premiered on June 10 and is set in the early 1990s, when a new space rivalry to conquer Mars begins.

Disney+ is developing “Eragon,” a live-action TV series based on the Christopher Paolini young adult novel series “The Inheritance Cycle.” “Eragon” is the first of the four-book series. The show will follow a boy, Eragon, who raises a dragon named Saphira. Aided by his mentor Brom, Eragon becomes a Dragon Rider, an order assumed to be destroyed by the evil king Galbatorix. Eragon’s mission is to defeat the king and bring peace to his homeland.

The Showtime limited series “Fellow Travelers,” a term to describe communists in the 1950s, starring Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey, is about to begin production. The eight-episode series, based on the Thomas Mallon novel, explores a romance between the two men in McCarthy-era Washington, when gays were considered subversive and deviant. Also joining the political thriller are Jelani Alladin, Noah J. Ricketts, and Linus Roache.

