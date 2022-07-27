Streaming News Round-up: ‘Gray Man’ Gets Sequel, ‘LEGO Star Wars’ Takes a Vacation, ‘For All Mankind’ Renewed
This month, Netflix released its latest major film “The Gray Man,” and based on early success, the streaming company has begun work on a sequel and spinoff. The action thriller, about a CIA agent who discovers dangerous secrets, has been a huge hit for the streamer. Star Ryan Gosling and directors Joe and Anthony Russo will return for “The Gray Man 2.” The original film co-stars Chris Evans and Ana de Armas. The Russo Brothers will next direct the sci-fi film “Electric State” with Millie Bobby Brown at the streamer.
Check out the trailer for “The Gray Man”:
Upcoming shows and deals:
- This week, Disney+ released the trailer for “LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation,” which streams on Aug. 5. Finn and his friends, Rey, Poe, Rose, Chewie, BB-8, R2-D2, and C-3PO, board the Galactic Starcruiser, the Halcyon, to take a much-needed break. But when Finn gets separated from his group, he meets three Force ghosts — Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, and Leia Organa — each with a tale of a screwy vacation. The movie’s voice cast includes Weird Al Yankovic, Yvette Nicole Brown, Kelly Marie Tran, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams.
Watch the “LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation” trailer:
- Writer, creator, and star Seth MacFarlane announced that the first three seasons of his sci-fi series “The Orville” will be coming to Disney+ on Aug. 10. The first two seasons aired on FOX, and Hulu became the home for the slightly rebranded “The Orville: New Horizons” in Season 3.
- Apple TV has renewed the space-race alternate history series “For All Mankind” for a fourth season. The series starts with the premise that the USSR beat the United States to the moon in 1969 and follows the journey through the subsequent decades. Season 3 premiered on June 10 and is set in the early 1990s, when a new space rivalry to conquer Mars begins.
- Disney+ is developing “Eragon,” a live-action TV series based on the Christopher Paolini young adult novel series “The Inheritance Cycle.” “Eragon” is the first of the four-book series. The show will follow a boy, Eragon, who raises a dragon named Saphira. Aided by his mentor Brom, Eragon becomes a Dragon Rider, an order assumed to be destroyed by the evil king Galbatorix. Eragon’s mission is to defeat the king and bring peace to his homeland.
- The Showtime limited series “Fellow Travelers,” a term to describe communists in the 1950s, starring Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey, is about to begin production. The eight-episode series, based on the Thomas Mallon novel, explores a romance between the two men in McCarthy-era Washington, when gays were considered subversive and deviant. Also joining the political thriller are Jelani Alladin, Noah J. Ricketts, and Linus Roache.
- “The Boleyns: A Scandalous Family” comes to PBS on Aug. 28. Discover how the scandalous rise and fall — and how Anne Boleyn’s love-match with Henry VIII changed a nation. The story, filled with love, betrayal, and obsession is told through the eyes of the Boleyn family. It’s free via the PBS Video App and at PBS.org.