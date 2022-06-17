Streaming News Round-Up: ‘Hacks’ Renewed, Billy Crystal Heads to Apple TV+, Peyton List to Lead ‘School Spirits’
HBO Max has renewed Emmy-winning comedy “Hacks” for a third season. The series stars Jean Smart, who earned an Emmy as a seasoned baby boomer comic who realizes a younger, 30-something millennial writer (played by Hannah Einbinder) can help move her career in a new direction. During the second season, the women come to a grudging acceptance of each other as they go on the road in an effort to reinvent themselves.
Upcoming shows and deals:
- Legendary comedian Billy Crystal is slated to star in “Before” for Apple TV+. Crystal will play a child psychiatrist grieving the death of his wife when he meets a troubled youngster. The stage and screen icon will also serve as an executive producer on the series. Crystal previously starred in FX’s “The Comedians.”
- Peyton List of “Cobra Kai” will headline an eight-episode Paramount+ show “School Spirits,” a YA drama based on the upcoming graphic novel by Nate and Megan Trinrud and Maria Nguyen. The series is about a teen (List) stuck in the afterlife and trying to solve the mystery of her existence. List’s credits include “27 Dresses” and “Diary of a Wimpy Kid.”
- Xilam Animation will produce two new animated series for Disney+. “The Doomies” is an original horror-comedy series. The studio will also produce a second season of “Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life.” The order capitalizes on the success of the first season, which launched in summer 2021.
- Disney+ debuted the trailer for its newest original series from National Geographic, “America the Beautiful.” All six episodes will stream on July 4. Narrated by Emmy-nominated actor Michael B. Jordan (“Black Panther”), the documentary series takes viewers on an epic journey across North America’s most spectacular regions to witness some of the most extraordinary landscapes on Earth.
Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios just signed an exclusive multiyear cross-studio overall deal with Genndy Tartakovsky (“Dexter’s Laboratory”). He will develop, create, and produce original animated programming at both companies for various audiences on all TV platforms.
CNN Business announced the expansion of its “Nightcap” digital franchise this week. The show addresses top business and tech stories. The host, CNN Business’ Jon Sarlin, will interview newsmakers and expert panelists each Thursday.