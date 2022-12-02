Streaming News Round-Up: ‘Harry & Meghan,’ ‘The Head’ Release Trailers, Miss Cleo Doc Coming This Month

This week, Netflix released the trailer for its upcoming documentary “Harry & Meghan.” While the film hasn’t been given a release date, it is “coming soon” according to the streamer. In the doc, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex tell their love story and what it is like to be working royals. The film, directed by Liz Garbus (“What Happened, Miss Simone?”), takes a closer look at the famed couple and their life before and after leaving their official roles in the British monarchy.

Check out the “Harry & Meghan” trailer:

HBO Max released the trailer for Season 2 of “The Head,” an intense thriller based in an isolated setting; Season 1 was set in Antarctica. The sophomore season, about a freighter on a scientific mission, debuts on Dec. 22. Jorge Dorado will again direct all episodes, as the show confronts the ongoing battle between good and evil. John Lynch and Katharine O’Donnelly reprise their lead roles.

Watch “The Head” Season 2 trailer:

HBO Max also announced that its upcoming doc “Call Me Miss Cleo” will debut on Dec. 15. It focuses on the controversial 1990s television psychic Miss Cleo and her cult following on the Psychic Readers Network. In February 2002, the FTC charged the hotline with deceptive and abusive practices, claiming it bilked callers for as much as $360 million.

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” on Prime Video has added seven actors in recurring roles for the forthcoming second season. The nature of their roles isn’t yet known, but the casting additions include Gabriel Akuwudike, Yasen “Zates” Atour, Ben Daniels, Amelia Kenworthy, Nia Towle, and Nicholas Woodeson.

MGM+ will stream the six-episode thriller series “A Spy Among Friends” next year. The crime drama reveals the true story of two British spies: Nicholas Elliott and Kim Philby. The latter came to be known as the most notorious British defector and Soviet double agent in history. Philby’s deeply personal betrayal, uncovered at the height of the Cold War, resulted in the gutting of British and American intelligence. Damian Lewis and Guy Pearce will star in the series.

Netflix is also adding more Turkish shows to its lineup and the latest is rom-com “Private Lesson,” which streams on Dec. 16. Azra (Bensu Soral) is a private tutor who takes on her biggest challenge when she coaches a student on achieving her goals in life and love. But will Azra take her own advice?

Circle Network is celebrating December with “Holly Dolly Christmas” marathon, beginning Dec 3. The network will air specials around Dolly Parton’s “A Holly Dolly Christmas,” “A Smoky Mountain Christmas,” and “Christmas at Home.” The three films will repeat throughout the month, including an all-day marathon on Christmas Day. Circle also offers free ad-supported streaming via Tubi and Peacock.