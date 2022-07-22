Streaming News Round-Up: ‘House of the Dragon’ Releases Trailer, Apple Acquires JLaw Film, ‘Rolling Stones’ Rock

This week, HBO debuted a trailer for “House of the Dragon,” the upcoming “Game of Thrones” prequel slated to debut on Aug. 21. The story is set nearly 200 years before “GoT” and follows the brutal Targaryen civil war between siblings, known as the Dance of the Dragons, that tore Westeros apart. The first season has 10 episodes and is based on George R.R. Martin’s 2018 fantasy novel “Fire & Blood.” Matt Smith (“The Crown”) stars as Prince Daemon Targaryen, the presumed heir to the Iron Throne. Paddy Considine stars as King Viserys Targaryen.

Check out the “House of the Dragon” Trailer:

Upcoming shows and deals:

It was announced this week that Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence (“Silver Linings Playbook”) will star in “Causeway” at Apple TV, scheduled to stream later this year. The film, which Lawrence and Justine Ciarrocchi are producing through their Excellent Cadaver production company, centers on the problems an armed services vet faces on her return home. Lawrence will also star in and produce two other films for Apple: “Bad Blood,” about Elizabeth Holmes, the disgraced CEO of Theranos, and an untitled biopic of super-agent Sue Mengers.

Epix will premiere a four-part docuseries “My Life as a Rolling Stone” on Aug. 7. The doc looks at the famous band by diving into the personalities and memories of each member: Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood, and Charlie Watts. The musicians recall the music that became the soundtrack of a generation.

“Koala Man,” a just announced animated Hulu series, will be headlined by Hugh Jackman, who voices the lead character. The “X-Man” star plays a middle-aged Australian dad, “whose only superpower is a burning passion for following rules and snuffing out petty crime,” according to the streamer. The series is from Justin Roiland (“Rick and Morty”) and Michael Cusack (“Smiling Friends”) and has not yet announced an air date. Jackman is no stranger to animation, having voiced characters in “Happy Feet” and “Flushed Away.”

“South Park, the 25th Anniversary Concert” airs on Aug. 13 on Comedy Central, and then streams the next day on Paramount+. “South Park” co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, as well as Primus and Ween, will perform songs from the animated hit show. The concert was filmed at the Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre in Colorado.

Bryan Brown and Greta Scacchi co-star in “Darby and Joan,” which premieres Aug. 8 on Acorn TV. A retired Australian homicide detective Jack Darby (Brown) is trying to escape his past when he meets a widowed English nurse (Scacchi) who questions her husband’s mysterious death. The unlikely pair is drawn into a series of mysteries, while gradually finding solace in each other.