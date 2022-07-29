Streaming News Round-Up: ‘iCarly’ Gets Season 3, Kate Winslet Heads to ‘The Palace,’ Princess Diana Doc

Paramount+ has given “iCarly” a third-season renewal; the rebooted series will return next year. The original “iCarly” ran on Nickelodeon between 2007 and 2012 and followed an early online influencer. The new incarnation finds a now adult Carly back in Seattle looking to reclaim her former success by relaunching her web show. The show stars Miranda Cosgrove as Carly, Jerry Trainor as Spencer, Nathan Kress as Freddie, Laci Mosley as Harper, and Jaidyn Triplett as Millicent.

Check out a preview for “iCarly”:

HBO announced this week that award-winning star Kate Winslet will headline and executive produce “The Palace,” a drama set inside the home of an authoritarian regime. This will be her fourth series for the network. The most recent featured her Emmy-winning turn in “Mare of Easttown.” Earlier, she won for “Mildred Pierce.” Stephen Frears (“The Queen”) will direct “The Palace.” The series will stream on HBO Max.

Peacock has given a straight-to-series order for “Those About To Die,” large-scale gladiator series. Set against the backdrop of ancient Rome, it is based on Daniel Mannix’s book of the same name. Robert Rodat (“The Patriot”) will write and Roland Emmerich (“Moonfall”) will direct.

The fascination with Princess Diana is unceasing. An original HBO documentary, “The Princess,” will air on cable and stream on HBO Max on Aug. 13. It examines the media scrutiny and public obsession with Diana Spencer. Some 25 years after her death, her heartbreak, marriage, and affairs continue to captivate the world.

The final season of “TrollsTopia” arrives on Peacock and Hulu on Aug. 11. It will consist of seven episodes divided into 14 segments, featuring new adventures and characters along with those that fans have come to love.

Media company Curiosity and global ed-tech firm Macademia will bring the Da Vinci Kids streaming channels to the Curiosity streamer. The channels target children aged 6–12 and inspire learning and exploration in a fun way. The programs are eclectic, covering math, science, history, culture, and nature. Shows include “Finding Stuff Out” and “Snapshots.” Da Vinci Kids will launch in Curiosity’s Smart Bundle later this summer, which includes access to Curiosity Stream’s films, shows, and series in 4K.

Netflix will stream the documentary “Running With The Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee” on Aug. 24. McAfee invented the McAfee Anti-Virus software and was worth mega-millions. But he went on the run when his neighbor was murdered, saying he had to flee for his life. He went to the Belize jungle with a film crew in tow. The doc explores the wild life of the executive who claimed he hacked the world.

The natural-history series “Africa’s Wild Year” will air Aug. 6 on BBC America and stream on AMC+. There are four episodes — “Spring,” “Summer,” “Autumn” and “Winter” — that center on the different conditions and animal adaptations in each season. The series offers a look at the creatures that populate the continent, as well as its many wonders, photographed in beautiful detail.