Streaming News Round-Up, Including ‘I Love You, You Hate Me’ Doc, ‘Yellowstone’ Trailer, ‘Interview With a Vampire’ Renewed

“I Love You, You Hate Me” is a limited Peacock docu-series chronicling the rise and fall of Barney the Dinosaur that will begin streaming on Oct. 12. The purple dinosaur, who represented love and inclusion to a generation of millennial kids, became the focus of vicious attacks, and its creators received death threats. From homicidal video games to vicious Barney-bashing, a friendly symbol for generations of kids was inexplicably transformed into an object of hate.

Watch the “I Love You, You Hate Me” trailer:

The latest trailer for the fifth season of the Paramount Network hit drama series “Yellowstone” was released this week. Cable’s most popular show returns on Nov. 13 and sees John Dutton (Kevin Costner) sworn in as Governor of Montana — unleashing his enemies’ desire for war. Season 5 will continue to feature an ensemble cast that includes Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, and Cole Hauser.

Check out the new “Yellowstone” trailer:

In preparation for Halloween, AMC+ is debuting the new horror series Anne Rice’s “Interview With the Vampire” on Oct. 2 — but even before the series premiere airs, the show has already received a second season order. Based on the iconic novel of the same name, the series tells a story of love, blood, and immortality and stars Jacob Anderstand, Sam Reid, Bailey Bass, and Eric Bogosian.

Netflix just grabbed rights to the book “Dark Wire,” about how the FBI’s fake telecom company serviced some of the world’s most dangerous gangs, helping to get inside information on their activities. The phony set-up helped arrest more than 1,000 criminals worldwide. Jason Bateman (“Ozark”) will direct.

Some of Korea’s biggest stars head to the country for a travel break in a new docu-series coming to Disney+. “In the Soop: Friendcation” will begin streaming on Oct. 19. Park Seo-jun (“The Marvels”), rapper Peakboy, Choi Woo-shik (“Parasite”), Park Hyung-sik (“Soundtrack #1”) and V of BTS, unwind together on a surprise trip. The four-episode series lets viewers see the stars and friends take a break from the realities of stardom.

“Godfather of Harlem,” starring Forest Whitaker, will stream its third season on Jan. 15 on Epix, soon to be renamed MGM+. In the upcoming 10-episode third season, Bumpy Johnson (Whitaker) continues to fight for control of Harlem and wars with the Cuban Mafia from neighboring Spanish Harlem. That means he must confront the rival Italian gangs, as well as Latin assassins, to survive.

An eight-episode limited series based on Rebecca Godfrey’s book “Under the Bridge” has been ordered by Hulu. The series will tell the story of a real-life crime that took place in 1997 in which a 14-year-old who went missing and seven teenage girls and a boy were accused of her brutal murder.

Disney+ and National Geographic announced the casting of the original series “Genius: MLK/X,” which goes into production next month. Kelvin Harrison Jr. (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”) will play Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Aaron Pierre (“The Underground Railroad”) will portray Malcolm X, Weruche Opia (“I May Destroy You”) has been cast as Coretta Scott King, and Jayme Lawson (“The Batman”) will be Betty Shabazz, the wife of Malcolm X. The show explores the different philosophies and accomplishments of each man.