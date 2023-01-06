Streaming News Round-Up: Kidman Joins Sheridan Show; ‘Outer Banks,’ ‘Poker Face’ Trailers, ‘History of the World’ Returns

It was announced this week that Academy Award-winning megastar Nicole Kidman has joined the cast of Taylor Sheridan’s new Paramount+ series “Lioness.” Kidman had long been announced as one of the show’s executive producers, but now joins Zoe Saldaña and Laysla De Oliveira to lead the series, based on a real-life CIA program. It follows Cruz Manuelos (De Oliveira), a rough-around-the-edges but passionate young Marine, recruited to join the CIA’s Lioness Engagement Team to help bring down a terrorist organization from within.

Saldaña will play Joe, the station chief of the Lioness program, tasked with training, managing and leading her female undercover operatives. Kidman will play Kaitlyn Meade, the CIA’s senior supervisor who has had a long career playing the politics game.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ With Code: 1923.

This spring, Hulu will release “History of the World, Part II,” a series sequel to the beloved Mel Brooks’ comedy “History of the World, Part I.” Each episode will take viewers into a different era of history, akin to the original film. Wanda Sykes, Nick Kroll, Ike Barinholtz, and Brooks himself will star in the show. Brooks also wrote and will executive produce the series.

Netflix will stream Season 3 of popular teen drama “Outer Banks” beginning on Feb. 23. All 10 episodes of the season, which focuses on a hunt for long-lost treasure, will drop on the same day. The end of Season 2 found the working-class Pogues washed up on an island. As the new season opens, they’re broke and far from home, they can’t trust anyone, Ward and Rafe are hungry for revenge, and there’s a ruthless Caribbean don who will stop at nothing to find the bounty.

Check out the “Outer Banks” trailer:

Apple TV+ released a look at the second season of “Foundation,” which will debut on the streamer this summer. Based on Isaac Asimov’s stories, “Foundation” focuses on a group of exiles rebuilding civilization amid the fall of the Galactic Empire. Deadly crises, shifting loyalties, and complicated relationships will ultimately determine the fate of humanity. “Foundation” stars Jared Harris, Lee Pace, Lou Llobell, Leah Harvey, and Laura Birn.

Watch the Season 2 trailer of “Foundation”:

The official trailer for the first season Rian Johnson’s mystery-comedy series “Poker Face” was released this week. The Peacock show, which premieres on Jan. 26, stars Natasha Lyonne as a woman who instinctively knows when a suspect is lying, a valuable asset as she solves crimes each week. Johnson — the writer and director of the “Knives Out” films — harkens back to traditional procedural television with the series as each episode focuses on its own mystery, rather than relying on a season-long whodunnit. Adrien Brody, Ellen Barkin, Benjamin Bratt, and Cherry Jones are set guest star in the first season.

Get a sneak peek at “Poker Face”:

(buy-block: peacock}

Oscar and Tony-nominee Ruth Negga has joined the upcoming Apple TV+ drama “Presumed Innocent.” The limited series from David E. Kelley and J.J. Abrams (among others) will reportedly also feature Jake Gyllenhaal and is inspired by Scott Turow’s courtroom thriller of the same name. The novel about a murder that wreaks havoc on the Chicago Prosecuting Attorney’s office was previously turned into a 1990 film that starred Harrison Ford.

HBO Max will begin streaming “Just a Boy From Tupelo: Bringing Elvis To The Big Screen” on Jan. 8, the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll’s birthday. The 30-minute special looks at the cultural impact of Presley, as well as the making of Baz Lurmann’s “Elvis” film, which is currently on the platform as well. Elvis’ home Graceland will also host four days of events, as well as “The Making of Elvis” exhibition to showcase the costumes and props used in the film’s release.

7-Day Free Trial $9.99+ / month hbomax.com Get 16% OFF Your Next Year of HBO Max When Pre-Paid Annually

The new science-fiction series “The Ark” takes place 100 years from now, as planetary colonization is needed to secure human survival. The first of these missions on a spacecraft known as Ark One encounters a catastrophic event causing massive destruction and loss of life. With more than a year left to go before reaching their target planet, a lack of life-sustaining supplies, and loss of leadership, the remaining crew must become the best versions of themselves to stay on course and survive. The series stars Christie Burke, Richard Fleeshman, Reece Ritchie, Stacey Read, and Ryan Adams. Created by Dean Devlin (“Stargate”), “The Ark” premieres Feb. 1 on SYFY and streams Feb. 2 on Peacock.

Check out the trailer for “The Ark”:

Cinedigm will stream Cirque Du Soleil’s live performances and docs across its various platforms, such as Cineverse, Asian Crush, and the Dove Channel beginning in March. Cirque’s spectacular shows include “Kurios,” “Volta,” “Luzia,” “Amalua,” and “Kooza.”

Drew Barrymore’s “Drewsday” channel will stream movies every Tuesday in January on Pluto TV. The genres include comedy, romance, thrillers, and classics. Barrymore is the new spokesperson for the streamer, appearing in several commercials for the Paramount-owned free service. She also hosts an eponymous syndicated TV talk show, now in its third season.