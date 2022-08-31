Streaming News Round-Up: ‘Manifest’ Gets Season 4 Date; ‘Yellowstone’ Teases Season 5; Stars Join ‘Sugar,’ ‘Bupkis’

It was announced this week that flight thriller “Manifest” will return to Netflix with Season 4, Part 1 on Nov. 4. The final season arrives in two parts, 10 episodes in each. Montego Air Flight 828 eventually made a safe landing, but it’s five years later — and passengers and crew are thrust into a new reality. However, the passengers are not out of danger either as various mysteries and emotional turbulence remain.

Watch the “Manifest” trailer:

The hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” just released a teaser for Season 5. Shifting alliances, unsolved murders, and the myriad problems the Dutton ranch faces from its neighbors are all coming to a head. The series stars Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, and Brecken Merrill. The upcoming season — which will premiere on Nov. 13 — will feature the return of Josh Lucas a young John Dutton. Peacock will continue to be the exclusive streaming home for the series as Season 5 episodes will arrive on the streamer at some point following the season finale.

Check out the new “Yellowstone” teaser:

“Sugar,” an upcoming Apple TV series starring Colin Farrell, is a private-eye story set in Los Angeles with a genre-bending twist. This week, the show added five new cast members, including James Cromwell Anna Gunn, Alex Hernandez, Dennis Boutsikaris, and Lindsay Pulsipher. Kirby Howell-Baptiste and Amy Ryan had already boarded the highly secretive project. All Apple is saying about the show is that it is “genre-bending” and is a modern-day private eye tale. The show is expected to land on the service next year.

The Peacock comedy “Bupkis” has added Joe Pesci to its star-studded ensemble, which also includes Edie Falco and series creator Pete Davidson. The show is loosely based on Davidson’s real-life story of losing his fire-fighter father on 9/11. Falco plays Davidson’s character’s mother, and Pesci will portray his grandfather. The series is expected to begin streaming in 2023

Apple TV+ announced this week that it has renewed “Trying” for a fourth season ahead of Friday, Sept. 2’s Season 3 finale. In “Trying,” a couple (played by Esher Smith and Rafe Spall), unable to conceive, decide to adopt. The process and the reality offer frustrations, surprises, and rewards all their own. But becoming overnight parents challenges Nikki and Jason’s relationship and occasionally, their sanity.

“From,” the hit series for EPIX, is currently shooting Season 2. The show is about a terrifying town that traps everyone who enters it. In the next season, expected in 2023, newcomers will cause even more chaos for residents, as the truth of the town’s awful history is revealed.

Yeon Sang-ho will direct a Korean live-action series that adapts the Japanese manga “Parasyte: The Grey.” Netflix will distribute the show, about evil parasitic life forms that feed off human hosts. The popular manga series has already been turned into an animated series and two action films. “Yeon has created a universe of his own marked by his uninhibited and awe-inspiring imagination,” stated Netflix.

The Atlantic’s editorial series “Shadowland,” which chronicles how conspiracy theories have seized millions of Americans and pose a serious threat to democracy — has been transformed into a documentary. The sobering political doc streams on Peacock on Sept. 21. Created by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Joe Berlinger and RadicalMedia, the doc reveals how dangerous conspiracy theories have moved from the margins to the mainstream.

Snoop Dogg has joined the kid’s TV business. “Doggyland,” a show of kids’ songs and nursery rhymes, courtesy of Dogg, Claude Brooks, and October London, just premiered on YouTube and YouTube Kids. The show, streaming every Thursday, is led by Bow Wizzle — voiced by Snoop Dogg — who sings, raps, and dances to educational songs. The show helps kids with letters, numbers, colors, animals, and good habits, along with a gentle message of acceptance and inclusion.