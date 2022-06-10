Streaming News Round-Up: Marsden Returns To ‘Westworld,’ ‘Summer I Turned Pretty’ Renewed, ‘Locke & Key’ Canceled
James Marsden is returning to the sci-fi drama “Westworld” for Season 4. His character, Teddy Flood, hasn’t been seen on the show since 2018. The HBO series, set to return on June 26, is set in a futuristic park run by robotic “hosts” that let visitors enjoy their fantasies, even illicit ones. HBO describes the season as “a dark odyssey about the fate of sentient life on earth.”
Check out the Season 4 trailer of “Westworld” :
Upcoming shows and deals:
- Amazon Prime Video announced that it has ordered a second season of “The Summer I Turned Pretty” ahead of its Season 1 debut on June 17. Belly (Lola Tung), a 15-year-old girl staying at her family’s beach house during their annual summer trip, gets involved in a love triangle with two brothers. The series is based on Jenny Han’s best-selling YA novel about first love.
- Season 3 of Netflix’s supernatural drama “Locke & Key” is nearly here and unfortunately for fans, it will be the series’ last. The graphic novel adaptation takes a deep dive into the Locke children, who, after their father’s murder, move to his childhood home, Keyhouse, in Maine. There, they discover 18 keys — The Ghost Key, The Identity Key — that unlock doors in magical ways and provide clues to his death.
HBO has acquired a feature-length documentary about the alleged Ohio State sexual-abuse scandal, which details the experiences of male victims by former university physician, Dr. Richard Strauss. The victims include hundreds of male student-athletes from wrestlers to football players. The documentary is produced by George Clooney’s Smokehouse Pictures.
After Showtime canceled “American Rust,” Amazon’s Freevee has picked up the crime drama’s second season. Jeff Daniels stars as a conflicted police chief and Maura Tierney as his girlfriend. When her son is accused of murder, the chief has to decide whose side he’s on.
- Robert Zemeckis directs the Disney+ live-action retelling of “Pinocchio,” about the wooden puppet who longs to be a real boy. Tom Hanks stars as Geppetto, the wood carver who builds and treats Pinocchio as his own son. Joseph Gordon-Levitt is Jiminy Cricket, who serves as Pinocchio’s guide. The show will begin streaming Sept. 8 as part of the streamer's now-annual Disney+ Day.
- Apple TV has landed the rights to “Blitz,” the next film from director Steve McQueen, who will write, direct and produce. The film is a collection of stories about Londoners during World War II, as the Germans repeatedly bombed the city. McQueen also directed the similarly paced “Small Axe” for Amazon Prime Video.
- Hulu has picked up “Tiny Beautiful Things” to series. The new drama is based on the book of the same name by Cheryl Strayed and will star Kathryn Hahn. The story is about a woman who “reluctantly becomes Dear Sugar — an anonymous, revered advice columnist — when her own life is falling apart.”
- Syncbak reports that VUit — its free, ad-supported national streaming service — reached new carriage agreements with six broadcast groups. The deal means that 18 new stations and five new markets join the local news platform. The new carriage deals are with Weigel Broadcasting Co., Capitol Broadcasting Company, Lockwood Broadcast Group, Marquee Broadcasting Inc., Fort Myers Broadcasting Company and Sunbeam Television. VUit’s platform gains several new markets, including Chicago, the third biggest in the country.