Streaming News Round-Up: New Sutherland, Odenkirk Shows Get Release Dates, ‘You’ Debuts Season 4 Trailer

As part of its presentations at the Television Critics Association winter press tour this week, Paramount Global announced a number of new television series coming to its networks, highlighted by the Paramount+ series “Rabbit Hole.” Starring Kiefer Sutherland as a man framed for murder by powerfully corrupt forces, the series will launch on March 26. Sutherland is joined in the thriller by Charles Dance, Meta Golding, and Enid Graham.

Also this week, it was announced that Bob Odenkirk’s new show will debut on AMC and AMC+ on March 19. The show is about a college professor having a midlife crisis. Though originally called “Straight Man” — sharing a name with the Richard Russo book that serves as the source material — the AMC show has a new title: “Lucky Hank.”

Netflix has released the trailer for the fourth season of its hit serial killer drama “You.” The first part of the season will debut on Feb. 9, while Part 2 will drop on March 9. After his previous life went up in flames, Joe Goldberg has fled to Europe to escape his “messy” (a.k.a murderous) past, adopt a new identity, and, of course, pursue true love. Now in London, Joe finds his killer instincts are shared by another — who is targeting his friends.

The dead are very much alive. The first spinoff series in “The Walking Dead” saga — “Fear the Walking Dead” — begins its eighth and final season on May 14 on AMC and AMC+. After a mid-season hiatus, the remaining six episodes will debut later in the year.

A new spinoff series “The Walking Dead: Dead City,” starring Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, debuts in June, while “The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon” will terrify viewers later this year.

Hulu released a trailer for “Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence,” which debuts on Feb. 9. The three-part series interviews the victims of conman Larry Ray, telling their story and ultimate survival of his 10-year abuse. Sex trafficking, racketeering, and money laundering are all part of the terrifying story of a master manipulator.

Peacock has renewed the comedy “Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin” for a second season. It stars Adam Devine, Flula Borg, Sarah Hyland, Lera Abova, and Jameela Jamil navigating their way through the world of acapella. The series finds Bumper Allen, Devine’s “Perfect” character, in Germany pursuing his musical career.

This week, Peacock released the trailer for an original documentary “Amber: The Girl Behind The Alert,” which begins streaming Jan. 17. The doc tells the true story of the kidnapping of 9-year-old Amber Hagerman, whose killer was never caught, leading to the creation of the Amber Alert system.

“They Both Die at the End,” the best-selling YA novel, will be adapted into a Netflix series. The project will be handled by Chris Van Dusen, who created “Bridgerton.” The premise: Two teens learn they will die on the same day — and each wants to find one friend before they go. Thanks to a special app, they discover each other and share their last great adventure together.