Streaming News Round-Up: ‘Paper Girls,’ ‘Vampire Academy’ Release Dates; Winslet to Return to HBO

The highly anticipated Prime Video series adaptation of the beloved graphic novel “Paper Girls” hits the streaming service on July 28. Four newspaper delivery girls on Halloween 1988 get caught in the crossfire between warring time travelers sending them on a time-jumping quest to save the world. En route, the girls meet future versions of themselves. They must decide to either accept the future as shown or work to change it.

The series is based on the graphic novel by Brian K. Vaughn and Cliff Chiang. Ali Wong and Riley Lai Nelet play adult and preteen versions of central character Erin Tieng. Also in the cast are Sofia Rosinsky, Camryn Jones, Fina Strazza, and Nate Corddry.

Watch the trailer for “Paper Girls”:

Upcoming shows and deals:

Supernatural, young adult series “Vampire Academy” will debut Sept. 15 on Peacock. The series follows two young women in a world of privilege; their friendship transcends classes as they complete their education and enter vampire society together. The American fantasy horror series is based on six YA novels by Richelle Mead and follows Rose Hathaway (Sisi Stringer) — a half-human/half-vampire guardian-in-training — and Lissa Dragomir (Daniela Nieves) — a Moroi princess — and their adventures at the St. Vladimir’s Academy boarding school. The series began as a feature film in 2014.

Academy Award winner Kate Winslet will star and executive produce “Trust” for HBO. The network describes the series, based on the Hernan Diaz book, as: “When a wealthy financier reads a novel based on his own life and is dissatisfied by his and his wife’s portrayal, he asks a secretary to ghostwrite his memoir and set the record straight. She, however, grows uncomfortably aware that he is rewriting history — and his wife’s place in it.” The series will reunite Winslet with HBO following her Emmy-winning success with “Mare of Easttown.” The show will also stream on HBO Max.

HBO Max has ordered a second season of adult animated series “Ten Year Old Tom.” The series is about a kid who copes with bad influences in his life, while getting questionable advice from well-meaning but confused adults. Steve Dildarian created, produces, directs, and voices Tom in the show. Byron Bowers, Todd Glass, Gillian Jacobs, John Malkovich, and Edi Patterson are part of the voice cast. David Duchovny (“X-Files”) has a recurring role as the ice cream man.

Streaming network Film Rise has announced that its series “BriannaPlayz” is set to play exclusively on the Roku Channel in July in the U.S. and U.K. It features YouTuber Brianna Arsement as she takes viewers into the world of video game Minecraft.