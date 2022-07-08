Streaming News Round-Up: ‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ Trailer, ‘Evil’ Renewed, Ferrell/Witherspoon Movie

This week, HBO Max released the trailer for the upcoming 10-episode continuation of the “Pretty Little Liars” saga, “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.” In the series, a masked assailant terrorizes a new generation of teens at Millwood High School, making them pay for the sins committed by their parents 20 years earlier. This is the fourth series in the “Pretty Little Liars” franchise, but the first to run on a streamer. The show debuts on July 28. Bailee Madison stars alongside Chandler Kinney, Zaria, Malia Pyles, and Maia Reficco.

Watch the “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” trailer:

Upcoming shows and deals:

“Evil” is rising. The Paramount+ drama received a fourth season order this week, following the June 12 premiere of Season 3. The show examines the origins of evil as it traverses the fault line between science and religion. A female psychologist joins a priest-in-training as they investigate the Church’s backlog of unexplained mysteries. “Evil” airs new episodes every Sunday. The series stars Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi, Michael Emerson, Christine Lahti, Kurt Fuller and Andrea Martin.

Amazon Prime Video has acquired the rights to an untitled comedy film starring Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon. The plot line is being kept secret and the only available nugget is that the action happens at a wedding. The writer-director behind the film is “Forgetting Sarah Marshall”-helmer is Nicholas Stoller.

The six-part Disney+ documentary “Light & Magic” will celebrate the innovative special effects from the world-renowned company Industrial Light & Magic (ILM), a division of Lucasfilm. The doc will debut on July 27 and chronicles the history of the brilliant creatives who brought “Star Wars” to the screen and provided the special effects for “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” among other movie-making triumphs. ILM helped inspire the industry of visual effects and a generation of technical wizards.

After footage from the upcoming discovery+ documentary “Unprecedented” was expected to be featured as part of the January 6 Select Committee hearings last month, the film officially received a release date on the lifestyle streamer. The three-part docuseries will premiere on July 10 and will focus on the Trump family during the final six weeks of the 2020 presidential campaign. “Unprecedented” features never-before-seen footage of the Trump family during the election — and their reactions to the outcome.

Get ready to binge “A Discovery of Witches, Season 3: Creator Series” starting August 11. The seven-episode Sundance Now season includes a behind-the-scenes look at the cast, characters, and the magical world of “Witches,” where vampires, witches, and demons walk among us. Teresa Palmer and Matthew Goode star.

This week, AMC Networks’ Acorn TV announced a two-season renewal for the detective drama “Dalgliesh.” Season 2 will adapt three more bestselling P.D. James murder mysteries and each episode is two hours long. Bertie Carvel will reprise his role as the enigmatic poet-detective Chief Inspector Adam Dalgliesh of Scotland Yard.