Streaming News Round-Up: Rian Johnson’s ‘Poker Face’ Drops Teaser; ‘Monster High’ Gets Sequel; Bateman, Law Team Up

Writer-director Rian Johnson’s “Poker Face” doesn’t arrive on Peacock until Jan. 26, 2023, but the 10-episode mystery-of-the-week series released an exciting teaser this week. Natasha Lyonne (“Russian Doll”) stars as a woman who has a gift for detecting lies, a definite plus in the world of crime-solving. Traveling in a Plymouth Barracuda, she meets new characters and crimes at every stop. Also featured in the series will be Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Stephanie Hsu, Benjamin Bratt, Adrien Brody, and Lil Rel Howery.

Watch the teaser for ‘Poker Face’:

“Monster High The Movie,” which debuted on Oct. 6, received the greenlit for a sequel this week. Based on the Mattel franchise about famous monsters, the live-action movie will air on Nickelodeon and stream on Paramount+ in 2023. Todd Holland doubles as director and executive producer.

Jason Bateman, who scored a mega-hit for Netflix with “Ozark,” and Jude Law (“Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore”) will jointly star and executive produce a limited series “Black Rabbit” for the streamer. No word on the story line, only that Zach Baylin (“King Richard”) and Kate Susman will write the one-hour series.

The third season of Hulu’s Emmy-nominated dramedy “Only Murders in the Building,” will add Jesse Williams (“Grey’s Anatomy”) to the cast. Williams will play a documentary filmmaker fascinated by the latest case the intrepid “Only Murders” trio (played by Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez) takes on. All three live in the same Upper West Side building in Manhattan and have bonded over their love of true-crime podcasts and being drawn into real-life murders happening around them.

“Whitstable Pearl” will see its second season premiere on Nov. 28 on Acorn TV. Two new episodes will premiere weekly every Monday through Dec.12. The series stars Kerry Godliman (“After Life”) as Pearl, a restaurant owner in southeastern England who decides to follow her dream of opening a private detective agency after her son leaves home. This season, she tackles a potential kidnapping and the murder of a 1970s star.

BET+’s “First Wives Club” is set to return on Nov. 17 for its third season. The series, based on the 1996 film of the same name, stars Jill Scott, Michelle Buteau, and Ryan Michelle Bathe as a close group of friends who endure the ups and downs of life and men together. The series also features Michelle Mitchenor, RonReaco Lee, Deborah Cox, Mark Tallman, and more.

FX plans to develop a series based on the sci-fi novel about teenage clones, “Never Let Me Go,” by Kazuo Ishiguro. The show, which explores the ethics of technology will also stream on Hulu. The show will star Viola Prettejohn, Tracey Ullman, and Kelly Macdonald.