Streaming News Round-Up: ‘Sandman’ Renewed, ‘The Last Of Us’ Sets Debut Date, ‘Dead To Me’ Releases Trailer

The Netflix series “The Sandman,” based on Neil Gaiman’s graphic novels “Preludes” and “Nocturnes,” received a Season 2 renewal this week. The next installment will cover more Gaiman novels and continue the saga of Morpheus, the Lord of Dreams (played by Tom Sturridge). The large ensemble cast also includes Boyd Holbrook, Patton Oswalt, Vivienne Acheampong, Gwendoline Christie, and Charles Dance.

Watch the trailer for ‘The Sandman’

Post-apocalyptic America is the setting for “The Last of Us,” based on the PlayStation video game, that will premiere on Jan. 15 on HBO Max. Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey star as a father-daughter team that must fight to survive in a country populated by monsters called clickers. A deadly disease has destroyed the world and turned its victims into terrifying creatures. Craig Mazin, the Emmy-winning creator of “Chernobyl,” is the co-creator and executive producer alongside Neil Druckmann.

The trailer for the third and final season of Netflix’s “Dead to Me” was released this week. The show, which kicks off Nov. 17, is a dark comedy that stars Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini as two women who meet while mourning their recently deceased partners. But the death of Judy’s fiancé isn’t what it seems.

Check out the trailer for ‘Dead to Me’

The first two episodes of Disney+’s six-episode series “The Santa Clauses” will stream on Nov. 16. The series, which is based on the popular “Santa Claus” film franchise follows Tim Allen’s Santa as he decides to retire. The holiday spirit is lagging, and he’d like a chance to spend the day with his family, including his wife (Elizabeth Mitchell). That is, until he discovers what life is like outside the North Pole.

Get a sneak peek of “The Santa Clauses”:

Prime Video is streaming the documentary “Wildcat” on Dec. 30 about veteran Harry Turner’s journey into the Amazon, where he works at a wildlife rescue. While caring for a baby ocelot, Turner finds purpose and meaning to his life. The film will first get a theatrical release on Dec. 21.

The platform is also celebrating Native Heritage Month, spotlighting films that highlight the culture and traditions of Indigenous peoples worldwide. Native stories and voices are noted on the streamer’s home page.

OneFootball has launched a connected TV app that will bring its library of soccer content to millions of TV screens. Fans can access a mixture of free and paid live matches from OneFootball and its partners, including elite leagues, such as the German Bundesliga, Italian Serie A, and Brazil’s Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A. However, the platform has no U.S. rights. The OneFootball TV app is now available on Apple tvOS and Amazon Fire TV devices worldwide.

Rovr Pets has launched on Samsung TV Plus, the third FAST channel from Hearst Media Production Group. Pet lovers can enjoy loads of series, including “Dr. Chris Pet Vet” and “Best Friends FurEver.”