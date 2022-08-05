Streaming News Round-Up: ‘She-Hulk’ Gets New Release Date, Pompeo Heads To Hulu, ‘Outlander’ Prequel Gets Green Light

Marvel’s upcoming Disney+ series “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” has a new debut date: Aug. 19, one day later than originally planned. The nine-episode comedy series is slated to stream weekly on Thursdays, instead of the previously announced Wednesdays. Jennifer Walters doesn’t have it easy — a lawyer looking for a social life wrestles with a complicated backstory: She’s also a green 6-foot-7-inch super-powered crime-fighting hulk. Tatiana Maslany stars as Jennifer and MCU vet Mark Ruffalo returns as her cousin Bruce Banner a.k.a The Hulk. The series features other MCU favorites, including Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/Abomination, Charlie Cox as Matt Murdoch/Daredevil, and Benedict Wong as The Sorcerer Supreme, Wong.

Check out the “She-Hulk: Attorney At Law” trailer:

Upcoming shows and deals:

Ellen Pompeo is starring and executive producing an untitled eight-episode drama for Hulu, based on a real-life story. Her first series role since “Grey’s Anatomy,” Pompeo plays part of a Midwest couple who adopts an 8-year-old girl with dwarfism, only to discover the child may not be who or what she claims, leading to catastrophic results.

As previously announced, Disney has decided to move the next season of the mega-popular “Dancing With the Stars” from ABC to Disney+. Now we know that the series will begin streaming on Sept. 19. Tyra Banks will return as host and she will be joined by former mirrorball champion Alfonso Ribeiro. “DWTS” is the first live show on the streamer, and many believe that its debut will coincide with the launch of the streamer’s ad-supported tier.

Netflix and independent comic book publisher Dark Horse Entertainment have extended their first-look, multiyear agreement. The companies christened the extension by announcing a new project called “Bang!” that will star Idris Elba. The third season of “The Umbrella Academy,” also from Dark Horse, is currently on the streamer.

“Blood of My Blood,” the prequel series to “Outlander,” is in development at Starz. Matthew B. Roberts will write and executive produce the series. “Blood of My Blood” centers on the parents of the original series’ star Jamie Fraser. Season 6 of “Outlander” — one of the premium cable channel’s biggest and longest-running hits — just ended and the seventh is now in production.

“The Bigger Picture,” a new digital series that explores American history through iconic photographs, begins Aug. 9 on the PBS YouTube channel. New episodes will be released every other week. Episode 1 examines the “Portrait of Abraham Lincoln” by Mathew Brady, which was shot in 1860. The episode wonders if carefully orchestrated photo ops can be traced back to this image, which was taken for a presidential election.

Nickelodeon has slated “The Tidal Zone,” a crossover special that includes all three “SpongeBob SquarePants” shows, for November. The show follows GrandPat, Patrick Star’s grandfather, as he navigates the dimensions of the three shows. Nickelodeon has a 14th season planned for “SquarePants” and will air “The Patrick Star Show,” while Paramount+ has new episodes of “Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years” coming Sept. 30.