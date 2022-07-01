Streaming News Round-Up: ‘Showtrial’ Premiere, Kim Cattrall Gets ‘Glamorous,’ ‘Who’s the Boss?’ Reboot
“Showtrial,” a new Sundance Now and AMC+ legal drama debuts July 21. Streaming all five episodes that day, the series explores how politics, class, and media distort the judicial process. The case centers on Talitha, a wealthy British girl accused of murder, following the death of a working-class student (Abra Thompson). Talitha is defended by a top lawyer, who tries to control the narrative of a case that quickly focuses on her client’s entitled status, instead of the facts.
Watch the trailer for “Showtrial”:
Upcoming shows and deals:
- Kim Cattrall will headline the Netflix series “Glamorous.” In the series, the former “Sex and the City” star will play former supermodel Madolyn Addison, now the founder and CEO of a prestigious boutique beauty brand that carries her name. The series also features Miss Benny as a gender-nonconforming person that Addison takes under her wing. Netflix has given the series a 10-episode order.
- Iconic 1980s sitcom “Who’s the Boss?” has a sequel in development at Freevee starring original cast members Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano. The father-daughter team reunites 30 years later with Danza’s character in retirement and his daughter Sam now a single mother living in the family home. The sitcom will explore generational differences, written and executive produced by Mike Royce and Brigitte Muñoz-Liebowitz, the team behind the beloved reboot of “One Day at a Time.”
- It was announced this week that Kali Reis will join Jodie Foster in the upcoming fourth season of HBO’s “True Detective” subtitled “Night Country.” For the upcoming season, detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis) investigate the disappearance of six men from the Tsalal Artic Research Station in Ennis, Alaska.
The Russo Brothers’ next film is coming to Netflix and will star Millie Bobby Brown. Chris Pratt is also in discussions to join “The Electric State,” which is based on the illustrated novel by Simon Stålenhag. The show is set in a retro version of the American West, where a teen searches for her sibling alongside a robot and drifter. The Russos also have “The Gray Man,” starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, at the streamer, which debuts a week after its theatrical release on July 15.
Veteran sports reporter Charissa Thompson has joined Prime Video’s “Thursday Night Football” anchor team for NFL pregame, halftime, and post-game coverage. “TNF” begins Sept. 15 and Thompson will be on-site for every game this season. Prime Video’s “Thursday Night Football” on-air talent includes Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Tony Gonzalez, Richard Sherman, and Ryan Fitzpatrick.
HBO Max announced that Melissa Benoist (“Supergirl”) will star in and produce “The Girls on the Bus” for the streamer. In the series, Benoist will play Sadie McCarthy, “a journalist who romanticizes the original ‘Boys on the Bus’ and takes her own shot at covering a presidential campaign for the paper of record,” according to Warner Bros.
Starting July 1, American Airlines will add discovery+ and the Magnolia Network to its in-flight entertainment options.
- Channel Fight Masterclass — an over-the-top (OTT) martial-arts channel — has landed a distribution deal with the FITE TV streamer. The agreement brings the fight channel to a global audience on major OTT platforms, including The Roku Channel, Samsung, Tubi TV, Pluto TV, Redbox, PLEX, Vix and Univision’s PrendeTV. It will also stream on XUMO, as well as via AVOD platforms, such as XUMO, and numerous SVOD players.