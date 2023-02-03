Streaming News Round-Up: ‘Terminal List’ Renewed, Gets Prequel; ‘King of the Hill’ Gets Reboot; ‘Traitors’ Renewed

“The Terminal List” just received a second season order from Prime Video. Based on the Jack Carr novel, Chris Pratt stars as Navy SEAL James Reece, whose platoon was killed during a mission. Constance Wu, Riley Keough, and Jeanne Tripplehorn co-star. The streamer is also adding a prequel series, centering on Ben Edwards (played by Taylor Kitsch), a former teammate of Reece and now a CIA operative.

Hulu has ordered a revival of “King of the Hill,” the animated comedy from Mike Judge, Greg Daniels, and Saladin Patterson, all of whom return as executive producers. The rural, offbeat sitcom is set in Arlen, Texas and originally aired on FOX from 1997-2009. The show’s original voice cast is also set to return, including Judge, Kathy Najimy, Stephen Root, Pamela Adlon, Johnny Hardwick, Lauren Tom, and more.

Peacock made a slew of announcements this week, headlined by a second season pickup of the reality show “The Traitors” with host Alan Cumming. The competition is set in the Scottish Highlands and pits people — including experienced reality-show competitors — against each other to win money, while three “traitors” are in it for themselves. Season 1 kicked off on Jan. 12.

Also, Golden Globe winner Annette Bening is part of the streamer’s upcoming drama series “Apples Never Fall.” It marks Bening’s return to TV after a 20-year hiatus. The drama focuses on the Delaney family, which seems happy until Joy (Bening) disappears — and the rest are forced to question if their lives together were real.

Also, “Josh Johnson: Up Here Killing Myself,” a stand-up special, arrives on Peacock Feb. 17. The Louisiana-born comic discusses family, money, and his stalker. Johnson is currently a writer for “The Daily Show.”

Damian Lewis and Guy Pearce headline “A Spy Among Us,” streaming on MGM+ on March 12. The six-episode series centers on the true story of two British spies, Nicholas Elliott and Kim Philby, the latter of whom is a Soviet double-agent. Philby’s betrayal caused seismic problems for British and American intelligence. The series is based on the best-selling book by Ben Macintyre.

Check out the “A Spy Among Us” trailer:

Sundance Now and AMC+ released the trailer for the six-part crime series “Black Snow,” beginning Feb. 23. The drama is about an unsolved 1995 murder of a 17-year-old girl in a Australian South Sea Islander town. In 2020, a time capsule is opened that could put a cold-case detective (played by Travis Fimmel) on the killer’s trail.

Watch the trailer for “Black Snow”:

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael will star in an as-yet-untitled docu-series for HBO Max. The show centers on his personal life and his quest for love, sex, and connection. Carmichael hosted this year’s Golden Globe Awards and received critical acclaim for his 2022 HBO special “Rothaniel.”

Intense challenges are a highlight of Paramount+ on March 8. “The Challenge: World Championship” aligns a group of global MVPs with Challenge legends in this 12-part series. Together, these epic teams will compete for the title of “Challenge World Champion” and a $500,000 prize, thus proving they are not simply the best in their country, but worldwide.

“Scare BNB” will premiere on Feb. 28 on the new streamer DIVABoxOffice.tv. The original, five-episode LGBTQ+ series is set in a remote rental cabin in Tennessee. A thriller, the first two episodes, “The Hosts,” begins in late February, with the final three, “The Double Booking” streaming later in the year.