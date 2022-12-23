Streaming News Round-Up: ‘That ’90s Show’ Trailer, ‘Mayfair Witches’ Expands, ‘Daredevil’ to Shoot Through 2023

This week, Netflix released the first trailer for “That ’90s Show,” the spinoff of the popular Fox comedy “That ’70s Show.” An update of the original series, it’s still Wisconsin, but in the summer of 1995, and a new generation of teens is coming of age. Leia Forman (Callie Haverda) is hoping for friends and adventure — and she finds both next door to her grandparents, Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp). The comedy will feature many of the stars from the original series and will arrive on Jan. 19.

Watch the “That ’90s Show” trailer:”

This week, it was announced that “Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches” will debut across all five of AMC Networks’ linear platforms — BBC America, IFC, SundanceTV, AMC, and [WEtv], as well as streamer AMC+ — on Jan. 8, 2023. The series focuses on a neurosurgeon (played by Alexandra Daddario) who discovers she has supernatural powers, but realizes a sinister element has haunted her family of witches for generations.

Check out the trailer for “Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches”:

Showtime has renewed “Yellowjackets” for a third season ahead of the second season premiere, which will air on March 24. The show is about a high-school girls’ soccer team whose plane crashes in the Canadian wilderness — and the savagery needed to survive. The series also follows the survivors many years later — to see how the harrowing experiences of their past have shaped their current existence.

“Daredevil: Born Again,” the upcoming Marvel revival series on Disney+, announced it will be shooting almost all of 2023. Charlie Cox will reprise his role as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, having starred in the character’s original Netflix series from 2015-2018.

Prime Video presents “F.C. Barcelona: A New Era” beginning on Dec. 28. The documentary series examines the last two years of the iconic LaLiga soccer club. The series covers the process of rebuilding the squad and the economic and institutional rebirth of the organization. The story begins with a painful 2-8 loss in Lisbon against Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals and ends with the 2022-23 preseason and signing of new players.

Hallmark Movies Now, is now available on VIZIO Smart TVs. The launch comes as the service closes out its annual holiday programming stunt Movies & Mistletoe, which features beloved Hallmark holiday programming, and gears up for a strong January lineup of offerings. VIZIO Smart TV owners can find Hallmark Movies Now in the VIZIO Content Store on their VIZIO Smart TV. They may subscribe to Hallmark Movies Now for $5.99 a month or $59.99 a year.