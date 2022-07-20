Streaming News Round-Up: ‘The Boys’ to Get Second Spinoff, Hillary Clinton Gets ‘Gutsy,’ David Beckham Goes to Netflix

Earlier this week, Prime Video announced a series order for “Gen V,” a spinoff of the incredibly popular superhero dark comedy “The Boys.” The title references both a younger generation of superheroes, but also the super-power V chemical. Now in production, the series follows the animated spinoff “The Boys Presents: Diabolical,” which debuted earlier this year.

The streamer describes “Gen V” as “an irreverent, R-rated series that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities.”

On Sept. 9, Apple TV will debut “Gutsy,” a new eight-episode docuseries from former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and her daughter Chelsea. The series will follow the Clinton women as they endeavor to discover what it is that makes women “gutsy,” by talking to some of the most influential artists, activists, everyday heroes, and more.

Those women include Dr. Jane Goodall, Gloria Steinem, Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion, Goldie Hawn, and more. The foundation for the series is the mother-and-daughter duo’s bestselling book “The Book of Gutsy Women.”

A documentary about soccer star David Beckham is in production and will stream on Netflix. It chronicles his genesis in London and his rise to superstar status as an international soccer star. The film will feature personal footage and interviews over the last 40 years of Beckham’s life as well as insights from the star’s family and friends. Fisher Stevens will direct.

Disney+’s “Out of My Mind,” a movie adaptation of Sharon Draper’s award-winning novel, is now in production. Rosemarie DeWitt, Luke Kirby, Judith Light, Michael Chernus, and Courtney Taylor will star in the film. The movie centers on Melody Brooks (newcomer Phoebe-Rae Taylor), a girl with cerebral palsy. Melody is smart, but non-verbal and in a wheelchair. When her teacher notices her potential, she encourages Melody to participate in mainstream education, where greater challenges await.

Christina Hendricks of “Mad Men” will star in the Apple TV+ series based on “The Buccaneers,” Edith Wharton’s unfinished novel. Set in the 1870s, the story focuses on men, women, money, and power as American girls enter the London society scene, determined to secure husbands with titles. Hendricks plays wealthy Mrs. St. George, mother to buccaneers Nan (Kristine Froseth) and Jinny (Imogen Waterhouse).

Paramount+ will debut “Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head” on Aug. 4, the first original series episodes for the delinquent characters in a decade. The adult animated series picks up following the streamer’s original film “Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe,” released in late June.

The original “Beavis and Butt-head” began airing on now-Paramount owned MTV in 1993, and this new incarnation follows the crazy, dim-witted — still high-school-aged — duo up to their usual antics, including ruining a mummy exhibit.

This week, it was announced that Dan Levy — star and co-creator of “Schitt’s Creek” — had launched the “Not A Real Production Company” production company and tapped his publicist Megan Zehmer to be its president. Levy has numerous streaming film and TV projects in the works, including an untitled original film that he will direct and star in for Netflix. Later this year, the company will also debut its first series, a cooking show called “The Big Brunch” on HBO Max. The adult animated comedy “Standing By” is also in development at Hulu from the very much real production company.