Streaming News Round-Up: ‘The Crown,’ ‘Real Housewives of Miami’ Announce Return Dates; ‘Slow Horses’ Drops Trailer

The fifth season of Emmy-winning Netflix series “The Crown” will premiere on Nov. 9, the streamer announced at its Tudum fan event in September. The latest installment is set in the 1980s and early 1990s and features a lonely Diana (Elizabeth Debicki) clashing with Charles (Dominic West), who is growing ever-closer to his mistress Camilla Parker Bowles (Olivia Williams). Imelda Staunton takes over as Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip will be played by Jonathan Pryce.

Upcoming Prime Video series “Mammals” premiered a trailer this week in preparation for the release of all six episodes of its first season. The drama, starring James Corden and Sally Hawkins, explores marriage and infidelity, and will arrive on Nov. 11. Corden plays a chef who discovers a shocking secret about his wife’s pregnancy, then watches his world explode.

Watch the “Mammals” trailer:

Peacock will launch Season 5 of the original series “The Real Housewives of Miami” on Dec. 8. The first four episodes will be available on the day of the premiere, with new episodes available thereafter on Thursdays. This season’s cast includes returning Housewives Guerdy Abraira, Lisa Hochstein, Julia Lemigova, Dr. Nicole Martin, Alexia Nepola, and Larsa Pippen.

This week, AMC+ released the first trailer for Season 2 of the drily comedic spy series “Slow Horses.” In the show, Gary Oldman plays a world-weary spy who runs an outpost for cast-aside MI5 agents. The new season finds the agents of Slough House investigating Cold War secrets following the death of an ex-agent with connections to Russian sleeper cells. In addition to Oldman, the series stars Kristin Scott Thomas, Jack Lowden, and more. The new season will premiere on Friday, Dec. 2 with the first two episodes.

Check out the Season 2 trailer for “Slow Horses”:

It was announced this week that Tony Danza (“Who’s The Boss?”) will join Season 2 of the “Sex and the City” reboot “And Just Like That” on HBO Max. No confirmation on the role, but it’s been suggested Danza might play the father of Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez), Miranda’s love interest. Che and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) decided to move to Los Angeles at the end of Season 1, so the introduction of her father could spoil their plans.

BBC America and AMC+ will launch a new six-part series “Mood” from actor-singer Nicôle Lecky, based on her Royal Court play “Superhoe.” The series will begin streaming on Nov. 6 with two episodes of the series. The story centers on a young woman who gets thrown out of her house and enters the dangerous world of being an Instagram influencer.

Sundance Now and AMC+ will stream the five-part thriller “The Suspect” beginning on Nov. 3. Dr. Joe O’Loughlin (played by Aidan Turner) is a clinical psychologist consulted by police when a young woman is found in a West London cemetery. But the good doctor also has secrets. Has his professional expertise given him a criminal bent?