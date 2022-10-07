Streaming News Round-Up: ‘The White Lotus,’ ‘Rogue Heroes’ Drop Trailers; ‘Solar Opposites’ Renewed

Earlier this week, HBO released the trailer for Season 2 of “The White Lotus.” The multiple-Emmy-winning show takes a new look at love, lust, and murder at a new White Lotus resort — this time in Sicily. The new season will star Aubrey Plaza, Michael Imperioli, Tom Hollander, Theo James, Meghann Fahy, F. Murray Abraham, and others. They will be joined by returning cast members Jennifer Coolidge and Jon Gries. The second season will premiere on the premium cable channel and HBO Max on Oct. 30.

Watch the ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 trailer:

The SAS (Special Air Service) was formed during WWII, and this fall Epix — soon to be renamed MGM+ — will tell the service’s story in a new series, “Rogue Heroes,” from “Peaky Blinders” creator Steven Knight. Based on Ben Macintyre’s best-selling book, this rogue unit of British airmen upend the traditional commando units with a new plan that defies the rules of modern warfare. The six-part series stars Connor Swindells, Jack O’Connell, Alfie Allen, and Sofia Boutella and released its first trailer this week. No date has been confirmed for its premiere; but it will debut before the end of the year.

Check out the trailer for ‘Rogue Heroes’:

“The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks,” the first feature-length film on the life of the civil-rights activist streams on Peacock Oct. 19. Parks’ courageous actions sparked the Montgomery Bus Boycott in December 1955, and helped lead to further attention on the injustices in the Jim Crow south. While her refusal to give up her seat on that Montgomery bus is widely known, what is less known about her life is Parks’ three-decade fight for racial justice. This new film based on the bestselling biography by Jeanne Theoharis and executive produced by award-winning journalist Soledad O’Brien chronicles what most people don’t know about the civil rights icon.

Hulu announced this week that it had renewed “Solar Opposites” for a fifth season ahead of Season 4’s debut in 2023. The quirky animated series follows an alien family who crash lands on Earth and are forced to integrate into society because their spaceship can’t get them home. The fourth season is slated to stream in early 2023, and the streamer released a special Halloween episode of the show earlier this week.

Paramount+ has ordered docuseries “The Changemakers” which centers on eight grassroots activists addressing global ills. The show is part of Paramount’s Content for Change effort. The stories will feature Indigenous people in Ecuador protecting their land from deforestation to Black mothers opposing racism. The eight-episode series is expected to stream in 2023 and comes from Paramount Global’s Content for Change initiative.

Anders Holm (“Inventing Anna”) has signed for a recurring role in Apple TV’s “Godzilla and the Titans” series, based on the “Monsterverse” franchise. The series posits that monsters as real while exploring one family’s buried secrets and its association with a secret organization known as Monarch. Holm joins the previously announced Kiersey Clemons, Elisa Lasowski, Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, Anna Sawai, Joe Tippett, Ren Watabe, and Mari Yamamoto. Character names and descriptions are being kept secret, but the official description says the series takes place in the aftermath of San Francisco being destroyed in a battle between Godzilla and the Titans.

Disney+ and National Geographic released a trailer for the six-part docuseries “Limitless with Chris Hemsworth” this week. The show takes viewers on a personal journey with the “Thor” actor as he explores how to age well, given the latest scientific research. All episodes of the series stream on Nov. 16.

Watch the trailer for ‘Limitless with Chris Hemsworth’:

The AMC+-Sundance TV six-part series “True Crime Story: Indefensible” with Academy Award-nominated comedian Jena Friedman returns on Oct. 27. The series puts a sardonic, eye-opening take on the world of true crime. The first two episodes of the new season find Friedman interviewing both sides of a controversial case, as she exposes the deep flaws in the criminal-justice system.

Check out the teaser for ‘True Crime Story: Indefensible’:

Netflix has added recurring cast members and guest stars to the upcoming thriller “Obliterated” from the creators of “Cobra Kai.” Carl Lumbly, David Costabile, and Virginia Madsen have joined the series about a Special Forces team that has to find a real bomb, once they discover the bomb they deactivated was fake. The catch? The team must shift into action after a wild night of partying – so they must battle their limitations and personal issues to save the day. The actors join the previously announced series leads Shelley Hennig, Nick Zano, Paola Lázaro, Eugene Kim, Alyson Gorske, Terrence Terrell, Kimi Rutledge, and C. Thomas Howell. The eight-episode series will stream in 2023.

Cinedigm Corp. has launched RetroCrush, a free streaming channel, on [SlingTV]. This expands Sling’s partnership with Cinedigm to include 14 channels, such as The Bob Ross Channel and the Dove Channel. RetroCrush offers classic anime TV and movies, more than 100 series, and 40 features.