Streaming News Round-Up: ‘Tini Tour 2022’ Pops; ‘Coach Prime’ Scores; Harry, Meghan Produce ‘Live to Lead’

Argentine pop star Tini Stoessel will perform her “Tini Tour 2022: Farewell of the Year” on Disney+ on Dec. 23. Subscribers will be able to watch the event that will be broadcast from the famed Argentine Polo Ground in Buenos Aires. Tini has more than 34 million followers and over 4 billion audio-video streams, making her a global phenomenon. She was Billboard’s “Argentine Artist of the Year” in 2020. The concert comes on the heels of Disney+ streaming Elton John’s final concert in the United States last month. The service livestreamed “Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium” on Nov. 20 and fans can still watch the historic event on demand.

Check out a trailer for “Tini Tour 2022”:

Prime Video announced a Dec. 29 premiere date for the four-part docuseries “Coach Prime,” about Deion Sanders and his Jackson State University football team. Sanders led the team to a historic 12-0 SWAC championship season in 2022 before departing before the postseason to become the head coach at the University of Colorado. The doc follows the HBCU football team both on and off the field through its incredible season.

Check out the trailer for “Coach Prime”:

Netflix has approved a new docuseries “Live to Lead” executive produced by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The seven-episode series, which is expected to feature them, will showcase interviews with world leaders, including New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, social justice attorney Bryan Stevenson, and the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. “Harry & Meghan,” a six-part series on the duo, is currently on the streamer.

Henry Cavill (“Witcher”) will star in and executive produce “Warhammer 40,000” for Prime Video. After initially believing that he would be returning to the role of Superman, he was replaced in Netflix’s “The Witcher” series. However, under the new DC Universe leadership, he will now not be back to play Clark Kent, leaving him without a gig.

The Warhammer project is very personal for Cavill as he is an outspoken fan of the miniature figures and wargame that serve as the series source material.

The streamer also announced a live-action series for the game “God of War.” “At the center of it all is this story of fathers and sons, and families, set against this giant epic landscape,” said Vernon Sanders, head of TV, Amazon Studios.

Paramount+ is moving forward with a six-episode adaptation of Jane Casey’s bestseller “The Killing Kind.” Eleventh Hour Film will produce the six-part adaptation from writer-director Zara Hayes. The book follows Ingrid, a successful British lawyer defending a man accused of excessive control. He claims someone is trying to kill her — and only he can stop them.

Season 2 of the British crime drama “The Madam Blanc Mysteries” arrives next month. But on Dec. 26, Acorn TV launches a cozy one-off “Madam Blac” holiday special. Created by Sally Lindsay, who also stars as an antiques dealer called on to solve another local murder after finding her own husband’s killer in the scenic French village of Saint Victoire.