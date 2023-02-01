Streaming News Round-Up: ‘Murder Mystery’ Returns With Sequel, Waller-Bridge Preps ‘Tomb Raider,’ ‘Spoiler Alert’ Releases Trailer

“Murder Mystery 2,” starring Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler, is set to arrive on Netflix on March 31. A sequel to their hugely successful 2019 outing, the duo are now private detectives. Invited to the lavish wedding of their friend (Adeel Akhtar) on his private island, the ceremony turns to chaos when the groom is kidnapped and everyone, including the bride, is a suspect.

Check out the “Murder Mystery 2” trailer:

Peacock has slated the touching true-story “Spoiler Alert” for Feb. 3. Jim Parsons and Ben Aldridge star as partners in a 14-year love affair, based on Michael Ausiello’s best-selling memoir. The film tells the heart-wrenching story of love and loss. Ausiello is the editor-in-chief of TVLine.com. Sally Fields and Bill Irwin co-star.

Watch the trailer for “Spoiler Alert”:

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag”) will prep “Tomb Raider” as a series for Prime Video. It’s all part of her mega-three-year deal with Amazon Studios, which includes her adaptation of Claudia Lux’s book “Sign Here” into a series. “Tomb Raider” has been successful as a videogame and a movie, starring Angelina Jolie.

Prime Video also announced that Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston will co-star in a yet untitled body-swapping comedy from Max Barbakow, who directed “Palm Springs.” The film will also feature “Palm Springs” lead Andy Samburg.

Hit drama “Power Book II: Ghost” has been renewed for a fourth season at Starz. Michael Ealy (“Barbershop”) will join the cast as a regular in Season 4. Ealy plays Detective Don Carter, who leads an elite NYPD drug task force. “Power Book II: Ghost” is the first of three current spinoffs of the Starz series “Power,” created by Courtney Kemp. The third season begins March 17.

Disney+ released a trailer for “The Low Tone Club.” The series, which stars Colombian singer Carlos Vives, will premiere all 10 episodes on Feb. 22. The show focuses on Mr. Monina (Vives), an unconventional teacher at a music school that only encourages students who exceed by commercial standards. Five students comprise The High Tones, a prestigious band. Monina coaches the losers, The Low Tones. But his unorthodox methods prove their talents deserve to be heard.

Get a peek at “The Low Tone Club”:

Fox’s animated show “Housebroken” is now streaming on Tubi with an all-star lineup of voices, including Lisa Kudrow, Clea DuVall, Will Forte, Tony Hale, and Sharon Horgan. The comedy examines human behavior through the eyes of animals, led by Honey, a standard poodle. She’s joined by cats, dogs, and a sex-positive tortoise with intimacy issues.

Apple TV+ has given “Acapulco” a season three order. The bilingual comedy hit comprises 10 episodes and begins production this spring. Star and executive producer Eugenio Derbez says “it’s about to get a lot hotter at Las Colinas Resort.”

The streamer is also adding to its family-fare line-up with “Frog and Toad,” an original animated series based on Arnold Lobel’s popular books. The show begins streaming on April 28. Per the streamer: “Frog and Toad are best friends who know that the true secret to friendship is not only enjoying the things you have in common, but embracing the things that make you different.”